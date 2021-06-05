Margielyn Didal virtually qualified for Tokyo Olympics, says federation

MANILA, Philippines — Margielyn Didal has virtually qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, making her the tenth athlete for Team Philippines in the Summer Games.

According to Skate Pilipinas, the National Sports Association for skateboarding, Didal punched a ticket to Tokyo due to her world ranking.

Didal is currently World No. 13 with the Top 16 skaters by the end of the Skateboarding World Championships in Rome on Monday headed to the quadrennial games.

The Cebuano native missed out on a outright berth when she finished 17th in the World Championship semifinals on Friday but gained enough traction to hang on to her ranking.

She also had a semifinals finish in the Dew Tour Des Miones just last month.

The SEA Games gold medalist's qualification will be set in stone by Monday.

She thus joins her fellow Team Philippines Olympians EJ Obiena, Carlos Yulo, Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, Cris Nievarez, Kurt Barbosa and Hidilyn Diaz.