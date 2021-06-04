








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles in front of Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter during game six of the Western Conference first round series at Staples Center on June 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
HARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 1:17pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated and failed to defend their NBA title.



This as the Phoenix Suns shut the door in a wire-to-wire 113-100 victory in Game Six at the Staples Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Devin Booker and the Suns started the game with guns blazing against the Lakers when they jumped to a quick double-digit lead, 36-14.



Booker even outscored the Lakers by himself in the opening salvo with his 22 points.



The onslaught continued for the Suns against a Laker side who went on without Anthony Davis who exited the game aroung the six minute mark of the first after starting the game.



In the second quarter, the Suns saw their most dominant lead of the match at 29.



While the Lakers, led by last year's Finals MVP LeBron James, showed signs of life in the second half, the Suns were able to convert on key offensive plays on the other end.



The Lakers cut the lead to as small as 10, 94-84, early in the fourth quarter.



But a 7-0 run by the Suns swung the momentum back their way to fend off the Lakers.



Booker topscored for Phoenix with a 47-point performance to show the defending champions the door.



They thus face off with the Denver Nuggets in the second round.



Meanwhile, James had 29 markers in his last game of the season.



This is the first time James has lost in the first round of the playoffs in his career. He has a 14-1 record.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asian import a Japanese option
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The professional basketball league in Japan is called the B.League and it’s split into three divisions the first with 20 teams, the second with 16 and the third with 11.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina-Ecuadorian Leylah Annie Fernandez bowed out of the 2021 French Open women’s singles play, paving the way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka clashes with giants in US Women&rsquo;s Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka clashes with giants in US Women’s Open


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso of the Philippines faces a stern test as she vies for glory in the high-powered 76th US Women’s Open at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 On the Kiefer Ravena-PBA issue: Was the process followed?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On the Kiefer Ravena-PBA issue: Was the process followed?


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
When I first heard of Kiefer Ravena’s signing with Japanese basketball team Shiga Lakestars, my thoughts were, “Oh,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Winning, dreaming and giving make golf a beautiful game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Winning, dreaming and giving make golf a beautiful game


                              

                                                                  By Chuah Choo Chiang |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Phil Mickelson, K.H. Lee and Justin Thomas are as different as they come but the trio delivered feel-good and standout moments...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MVP aids Gretchen Ho's 'Donate a Bike' efforts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MVP aids Gretchen Ho's 'Donate a Bike' efforts


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Working with former Ateneo volleyball star and television presenter Gretchen Ho, Pangilinan provided some 500 bicycles to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nuggets eliminate Blazers in Game 6
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nuggets eliminate Blazers in Game 6


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aaron Gordon's triple buried the Blazers after extending Denver's lead to nine, 124-115, with 52.6 left.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women coach upbeat on team's future with Fil-Am prospects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women coach upbeat on team's future with Fil-Am prospects


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to Aquino, the invaluable experience of playing in a competitive atmosphere like the US NCAA, coupled with the already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a lengthy Instagram post, Vanessa revealed that the Bryant estate gave no approval for the shoes to go on sale.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with