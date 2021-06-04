Suns dethrone Lakers in wire-to-wire Game 6

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have been eliminated and failed to defend their NBA title.

This as the Phoenix Suns shut the door in a wire-to-wire 113-100 victory in Game Six at the Staples Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Devin Booker and the Suns started the game with guns blazing against the Lakers when they jumped to a quick double-digit lead, 36-14.

Booker even outscored the Lakers by himself in the opening salvo with his 22 points.

The onslaught continued for the Suns against a Laker side who went on without Anthony Davis who exited the game aroung the six minute mark of the first after starting the game.

In the second quarter, the Suns saw their most dominant lead of the match at 29.

While the Lakers, led by last year's Finals MVP LeBron James, showed signs of life in the second half, the Suns were able to convert on key offensive plays on the other end.

The Lakers cut the lead to as small as 10, 94-84, early in the fourth quarter.

But a 7-0 run by the Suns swung the momentum back their way to fend off the Lakers.

Booker topscored for Phoenix with a 47-point performance to show the defending champions the door.

They thus face off with the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Meanwhile, James had 29 markers in his last game of the season.

This is the first time James has lost in the first round of the playoffs in his career. He has a 14-1 record.