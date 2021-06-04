








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes
Vanessa Bryant has blasted Nike over its production and apparent sale of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mamba Forever" sneakers
AFP/Nike

                     

                        

                           
Just Don't Do It: Vanessa Bryant blasts Nike over 'Mambacita' shoes

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 9:41am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It seems like things are getting more sour between Nike and the Kobe Bryant estate after the latter refused to sign an extension with the sportswear giant.



This after Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant blasted the company on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) over the Kobe 6 Protro "Mamba Forever" rumored for release later this year.





In a lengthy Instagram post, Vanessa revealed that the Bryant estate gave no approval for the shoes to go on sale.










"This is a shoe I worked on in honor of my daughter, Gianna. It was going to be called the MAMBACITA shoe as an exclusive black and white colorway on her daddy's shoes... The MAMBACITA shoes are NOT approved for sale," wrote Vanessa.



"I wanted it to be sold to honor my daughter with ALL of the proceeds benefitting our [Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation] but I did not re-sign the Nike contract and decided not to sell these shoes," she added.



The Bryant matriarch also claimed that the shoes, which bore a number of callbacks to both Gianna and Kobe's basketball careers, were not approved to be made in the first place.



Nike has also not yet sent any of these pairs to the Bryant family. NBA player Khris Middleton wore the shoes in Game Four against the Miami Heat earlier this week.










"I do not know how someone else has their hands on shoes I designed in honor of my daughter, Gigi and we don't," continued Vanessa.



"I hope these shoes did not get sold,"



Nike released plans for the "Mamba Forever" shoes in May in time for Kobe's induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame.



The sportswear giant failed to get the Bryant estate to re-sign on a contract earlier this year, after the late Lakers' star deal with Nike ended.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KOBE BRYANT
                                                      NIKE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asian import a Japanese option
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The professional basketball league in Japan is called the B.League and it’s split into three divisions the first with 20 teams, the second with 16 and the third with 11.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina-Ecuadorian Leylah Annie Fernandez bowed out of the 2021 French Open women’s singles play, paving the way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 On the Kiefer Ravena-PBA issue: Was the process followed?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
On the Kiefer Ravena-PBA issue: Was the process followed?


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
When I first heard of Kiefer Ravena’s signing with Japanese basketball team Shiga Lakestars, my thoughts were, “Oh,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serena survives scare; Barty withdraws due to hip problem
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serena survives scare; Barty withdraws due to hip problem


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Serena Williams survived a French Open scare to extend her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title with a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women coach upbeat on team's future with Fil-Am prospects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women coach upbeat on team's future with Fil-Am prospects


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
According to Aquino, the invaluable experience of playing in a competitive atmosphere like the US NCAA, coupled with the already...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala says rule change middle ground in thorny issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala says rule change middle ground in thorny issue


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
As the controversy surrounding NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena’s planned move to Japan rages, former PBA commissioner Noli...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka clashes with giants in US Women&rsquo;s Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka clashes with giants in US Women’s Open


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso of the Philippines faces a stern test as she vies for glory in the high-powered 76th US Women’s Open at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena displays readiness for Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena displays readiness for Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pole-vault ace EJ Obiena copped the gold medal in the Gothenburg Athletics Grand Prix in Sweden yesterday to show...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Didal still in contention for Tokyo Games
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Didal still in contention for Tokyo Games


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Margie Didal advanced to the semifinal round of the Street Skateboarding World Championships in Rome, Italy yesterday to stay...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with