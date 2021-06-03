








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Didal advances in Italy to keep Olympic bid alive
Margielyn Didal
STAR/Ernie Penaredondo

                     

                        

                           
Didal advances in Italy to keep Olympic bid alive

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 3:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal advanced to the semifinal round of the Street Skateboarding World Championships in Rome, Italy on Thursday to stay on the hunt for an outright Tokyo Olympics slot.



The 22-year-old Didal made up for a lethargic first run of 8.28 points by coming through with a 19.00 in her second and final qualifying attempt to finish 17th out of the 27 skateboarders who made the semifinal cut.



The Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and 26 others will join the Top 5 in the world including World No. 1 Pamela Rosa of Brazil in tomorrow’s semis where they will battle for eight seats in the finals on Monday.



The eventual top three will claim automatic berths to the Summer Games slated July 23 to August 8.



If she couldn’t make it that far, the proud Cebuana, whose campaign is being bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), could still qualify if she finishes in the top 16 world rankings.



Currently, Didal has climbed from No. 14 to No. 13 after a semifinal finish in the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa last month.



Only 20 slots are at stake in Tokyo — the top three in Rome, a slot to Japan as host and the top 16 in the world.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      MARGIELYN DIDAL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Roach’s last victim was Pinoy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Believe it or not, the coach, who has brought several Filipino boxers, including super WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, to world acclaim, was once a fighter himself and his last victim in the ring was a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena’s signing with a Japanese team would be disallowed as the point guard is currently under contract with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games, organizers say
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games, organizers say


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 10,000 of 80,000 planned Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteers have quit, organizers have revealed as they battle persistent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena proves Olympic readiness with gold medal in Sweden
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena proves Olympic readiness with gold medal in Sweden


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pole-vault ace EJ Obiena copped the gold medal in the Gothenburg Athletics Grand Prix in Sweden Thursday to show...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns send Lakers season on the brink
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns send Lakers season on the brink


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns left LeBron James and the depleted Los Angeles Lakers facing elimination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala to continue French Open quest for Philippines as Fil-Ecuadorian player gets boot


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipina-Ecuadorian Leylah Annie Fernandez bowed out of the 2021 French Open women’s singles play, paving the way for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA eyes Antipolo, Pasig as venues for season opening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA eyes Antipolo, Pasig as venues for season opening


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We'll discuss the finer details of plans after June 15," said Marcial, hoping NCR Plus eases into a more lenient quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena can't join Japan league while under contract, PBA insists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena can't join Japan league while under contract, PBA insists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
When we last saw each other, I already told him then, 'Kiefer it's really not allowed because you have a contract.'

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal's 35th birthday party with no guests at French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal's 35th birthday party with no guests at French Open


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal will celebrate his 35th birthday at the French Open on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) by facing Richard Gasquet,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with