








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Obiena proves Olympic readiness with gold medal in Sweden
The Philippine's Ernest John Obiena reacts during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin.
Tobias Schwarz/Pool/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Obiena proves Olympic readiness with gold medal in Sweden

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2021 - 1:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino pole-vault ace EJ Obiena copped the gold medal in the Gothenburg Athletics Grand Prix in Sweden Thursday to show his readiness to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in July.



The 25-year-old Southeast Asian Games gold medalist needed just 5.70 meters to rule the meet ahead of 2016 Rio Olympic winner Thiago Braz of Brazil and Pal Haugen Lillefosse of Norway, who settled for a silver and bronze with a 5.65m and 5.60m, respectively.



American Cole Wash, the world Nol. 8, was fourth with a 5.60m.



Obiena, who has now zoomed to world No. 11, went for 5.80m but failed in three attempts.



Braz, Obiena’s training partner and friend in Formia, Italy, took the lead after clearing 5.65m on his first try but the latter seized the lead with a 5.70m also on his first attempt.



The Brazilian set out to reclaim the top spot with a 5.75m but he fell short in three tries, enabling the Filipino to snare the mint.



It was the third golden effort by Obiena this year after reigning supreme in the PSD Bank Indoor Meeting in Dortmund, Germany where he had a 5.65m and ISTAF Indoor Meet in Berlin where he vaulted to a 5.80m both in February.



Obiena is hoping to improve on a personal-best 5.86m he set in the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland also in February as he ramps up his training with less than two months to go before Tokyo.



He is also eyeing to become the first Filipino Olympic medalist in athletics since Miguel White captured a 400m hurdles bronze in the 1936 Berlin Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      OLYMPICS
                                                      TOKYO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Roach’s last victim was Pinoy
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Believe it or not, the coach, who has brought several Filipino boxers, including super WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, to world acclaim, was once a fighter himself and his last victim in the ring was a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena’s signing with a Japanese team would be disallowed as the point guard is currently under contract with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games, organizers say
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
10,000 Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games, organizers say


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Around 10,000 of 80,000 planned Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteers have quit, organizers have revealed as they battle persistent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns send Lakers season on the brink
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns send Lakers season on the brink


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Devin Booker scored 30 points as the Phoenix Suns left LeBron James and the depleted Los Angeles Lakers facing elimination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jordan Clarkson's work ethic key to Sixth Man of the Year win, says Gabe Norwood
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jordan Clarkson's work ethic key to Sixth Man of the Year win, says Gabe Norwood


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Jazz guard had suited up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2018 with Norwood, and while he didn't come off of the bench then, the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena can't join Japan league while under contract, PBA insists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena can't join Japan league while under contract, PBA insists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
When we last saw each other, I already told him then, 'Kiefer it's really not allowed because you have a contract.'

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal's 35th birthday party with no guests at French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal's 35th birthday party with no guests at French Open


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal will celebrate his 35th birthday at the French Open on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) by facing Richard Gasquet,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers, Hawks advance in NBA playoffs


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks advanced to an Eastern Conference semifinal showdown, wrapping up emphatic series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer to Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer to Japan


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena may find himself in a legal entanglement with the PBA and his mother team following with his decision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala primed for French Open Jrs.
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala primed for French Open Jrs.


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala moved up in the Women’s Tennis Association singles rankings anew ahead of her anticipated stint in the 2021...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with