Fil-Am Washington alum advocates for women's hoops as Gilas calling awaits

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Gilas women prospect Mai-Loni Henson is ready to take Philippine women's basketball to the next level both on and off the court.

A forward coming out of the University of Washington program, Henson wants to contribute not only her basketball skills but also whatever it takes to help Filipina ballers gain the respect and support they deserve.

Familiar with the challenges of being a female athlete in a male-dominated sport, Henson plans to do her part in advocating for a more even playing field.

"I think the main thing [I want to do] is just kind of taking advantage of the opportunity and really trying to put Filipino women's basketball on the map," Henson said.

"Women's basketball, already is kind of at a disadvantage compared to the men's," she added.

The 6'1" Huskies alum will take another step toward campaigning for Gilas women when she banners the squad's US tryouts organized by Fil-Am Nation Select and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on June 4 and 5 (June 5 and 6 in Manila) where she will strut her stuff for Gilas women's coach Pat Aquino.

Having already gotten dual citizenship to make her eligible to play for Gilas outside FIBA-sanctioned events, Henson can't wait to make her mark for her fellow Filipina ballers.

"I'm just excited to be a part of it, trying to get us noticed, get us out there," Henson said.