








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing
Kiefer Ravena of NLEX
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 1:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena’s signing with a Japanese team would be disallowed as the point guard is currently under contract with the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA.



PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed this Wednesday.





“Hindi pwede. Sa league rules, may Uniform Players Contract (UPC) siya, so hindi pwede," said Marcial.






The Philippine basketball community was stunned after it was announced that the 27-year-old star has joined the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League.



This despite Ravena having signed a fresh three-year contract with NLEX last September.






The camps of Ravena and NLEX, including Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao, have been sought for comment, but there are no replies as of posting time.



Kiefer’s brother Thirdy currently plays for NeoPhoenix in the same Japan league.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KIEFER RAVENA
                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Toroman concedes Gilas’ slight edge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Coach Rajko Toroman yesterday conceded that the Philippines has a 60 percent chance of upending Indonesia when they clash in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 18. But the Serbian who once...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka crisis sends French Open reeling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka crisis sends French Open reeling


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal get their French Open campaigns underway Tuesday with the tournament still reeling from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing personal, says Donaire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing personal, says Donaire


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Newly-crowned WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday he prefers not to fight a fellow Filipino, referring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena’s signing with a Japanese team would be disallowed as the point guard is currently under contract with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns steamroll Davis-less Lakers for 3-2 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns steamroll Davis-less Lakers for 3-2 lead


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Taking a 3-2 series lead against the defending champions, the Suns used a huge second quarter where they outscored the Lakers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Washington alum advocates for women's hoops as Gilas calling awaits
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Washington alum advocates for women's hoops as Gilas calling awaits


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A forward coming out of the University of Washington program, Henson wants to contribute not only her basketball skills but...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LeBron after Lakers mauling: 'We got our ass kicked'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LeBron after Lakers mauling: 'We got our ass kicked'


                              

                                 17 minutes ago                              


                                                            
LeBron James made no excuses after the Los Angeles Lakers were left facing elimination from the NBA playoffs following a humiliating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UST cager June Dizon runs own basketball camp in Cavite
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UST cager June Dizon runs own basketball camp in Cavite


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 39 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger June Dizon continues to do good to this day with his basketball camp in Bacoor,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lillard's late heroics go down the drain as Nuggets outlast Blazers in 2OT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lillard's late heroics go down the drain as Nuggets outlast Blazers in 2OT


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was Michael Porter Jr. who had the last laugh after drilling a dagger 3-pointer to put the Nuggets up by three with 1:33...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena joins Shiga Lakestars in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena joins Shiga Lakestars in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena will be joining his brother Thirdy in Japan after signing with the Shiga Lakestars.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with