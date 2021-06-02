Not so fast, Kiefer: PBA thumbs down Ravena's Japan team signing

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena’s signing with a Japanese team would be disallowed as the point guard is currently under contract with the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed this Wednesday.

“Hindi pwede. Sa league rules, may Uniform Players Contract (UPC) siya, so hindi pwede," said Marcial.

The Philippine basketball community was stunned after it was announced that the 27-year-old star has joined the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League.

This despite Ravena having signed a fresh three-year contract with NLEX last September.

The camps of Ravena and NLEX, including Road Warriors head coach Yeng Guiao, have been sought for comment, but there are no replies as of posting time.

Kiefer’s brother Thirdy currently plays for NeoPhoenix in the same Japan league.