








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Lillard's late heroics go down the drain as Nuggets outlast Blazers in 2OT
Monte Morris #11 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Damian Lillard #0of the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter during Game Five of their Western Conference first-round playoff series at Ball Arena on June 1, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Lillard's late heroics go down the drain as Nuggets outlast Blazers in 2OT

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 12:24pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard's insane clutch buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers were not enough after the Denver Nuggets outlasted them in double-overtime, 147-140, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



It was Michael Porter Jr. who had the last laugh after drilling a dagger 3-pointer to put the Nuggets up by three with 1:33 ticks left in 2OT.



This soured Lillard's 12 3-pointers in the game, which included two triples in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter and the first overtime to keep the Blazers alive.









The Nuggets thus took a 3-2 lead as the series shifts back to Portland for Game Six.



Denver looked poised to come away with the game in the first overtime where they were ahead by nine, 132-123, with 2:16 left.



But a 12-point outburst by Lillard in the last two minutes left both teams knotted up, 135-all, at the end of first overtime.



The game went back-and-forth until Porter Jr.'s dagger that put Denver ahead, 143-140.



While the Blazers had several chances to score a bucket back, a crucial turnover by CJ McCollum doomed the Nuggets.



Monte Morris and Shaquille Harrison made good on two freebies each to arrive at the final score.



Lillard finished the game with 55 points in the losing effort for Portland.



Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 38 points, while Porter Jr. and Morris scattered 26 and 28, respectively.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Toroman concedes Gilas’ slight edge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Coach Rajko Toroman yesterday conceded that the Philippines has a 60 percent chance of upending Indonesia when they clash in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 18. But the Serbian who once...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka crisis sends French Open reeling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka crisis sends French Open reeling


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal get their French Open campaigns underway Tuesday with the tournament still reeling from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing personal, says Donaire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing personal, says Donaire


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Newly-crowned WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday he prefers not to fight a fellow Filipino, referring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao getting WBA belt back?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao getting WBA belt back?


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When Manny Pacquiao returns to action against Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, he will probably be introduced inside...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wizards stave off elimination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wizards stave off elimination


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal proved to be too much to handle Monday as the Washington Wizards stayed alive in the NBA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Suns steamroll Davis-less Lakers for 3-2 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Suns steamroll Davis-less Lakers for 3-2 lead


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Taking a 3-2 series lead against the defending champions, the Suns used a huge second quarter where they outscored the Lakers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena joins Shiga Lakestars in Japan B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena joins Shiga Lakestars in Japan B. League


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena will be joining his brother Thirdy in Japan after signing with the Shiga Lakestars.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cordova tests mettle vs GM Mark Paragua-led Camarines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cordova tests mettle vs GM Mark Paragua-led Camarines


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The last undefeated team of the tournament, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, will match wits with All-Filipino Cup first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serena Williams looks to take advantage of open draw in French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serena Williams looks to take advantage of open draw in French Open


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Serena Williams continues her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles crown at a French Open now without two of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
World number one Novak Djokovic hailed Naomi Osaka as "brave and bold" for withdrawing from the French Open after revealing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with