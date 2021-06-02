Lillard's late heroics go down the drain as Nuggets outlast Blazers in 2OT

MANILA, Philippines – Damian Lillard's insane clutch buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers were not enough after the Denver Nuggets outlasted them in double-overtime, 147-140, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

It was Michael Porter Jr. who had the last laugh after drilling a dagger 3-pointer to put the Nuggets up by three with 1:33 ticks left in 2OT.

This soured Lillard's 12 3-pointers in the game, which included two triples in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter and the first overtime to keep the Blazers alive.

DAME TIME TO FORCE OVERTIME! ????@Dame_Lillard launches from distance to send Blazers/Nuggets Game 5 to overtime on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/slDNXhEstW — NBA (@NBA) June 2, 2021

DAME TIES IT ??



DOUBLE OT pic.twitter.com/LCLpnj1vdu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2021

The Nuggets thus took a 3-2 lead as the series shifts back to Portland for Game Six.

Denver looked poised to come away with the game in the first overtime where they were ahead by nine, 132-123, with 2:16 left.

But a 12-point outburst by Lillard in the last two minutes left both teams knotted up, 135-all, at the end of first overtime.

The game went back-and-forth until Porter Jr.'s dagger that put Denver ahead, 143-140.

While the Blazers had several chances to score a bucket back, a crucial turnover by CJ McCollum doomed the Nuggets.

Monte Morris and Shaquille Harrison made good on two freebies each to arrive at the final score.

Lillard finished the game with 55 points in the losing effort for Portland.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets with 38 points, while Porter Jr. and Morris scattered 26 and 28, respectively.