Kiefer Ravena joins Shiga Lakestars in Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:33 a.m.) — Kiefer Ravena will be joining his brother Thirdy in Japan after signing with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League.

This was announced by the team and the league on Wednesday.

We are very pleased to announce that we have signed a new player for the 2021-22 Season with Kiefer Ravena.@kieferravena pic.twitter.com/WdOKcLt6iP — ??????????SHIGA LAKESTARS? (@shigalakestars) June 2, 2021

Kiefer's signing comes despite the guard a fresh three-year deal with the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA last September.

Thirdy, who plays for San-En NeoPhoenix, reacted to the announcement with excitement of playing against his brother.

See you next season brodie! ???? https://t.co/qbMQf0ftcI — Thirdy (@ThirdyRavenaaa) June 2, 2021

The Shiga Lakestars went 23-36 in the recently concluded B League season where they placed 13th place.

Thirdy's NeoPhoenix had a 1-3 slate against his brother's future squad.

The Ravena brothers are on an Asian Player Quota deal with their respective teams.

Kiefer thus becomes the league's second Filipino import after his younger brother.

Thirdy, for his part, recently signed a multi-year extension with NeoPhoenix, for which where he played just 18 games in the season due to injuries and a bout with COVID-19.

Thirdy's NeoPhoenix finished with a lackluster 12-47 slate for 19th place in the 20-team B. League.