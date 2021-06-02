Cordova tests mettle vs GM Mark Paragua-led Camarines

MANILA, Philippines – On the final day of the first round before teams in PCAP’s Wesley So Cup begin inter-division play, the last undefeated team of the tournament, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, will match wits with All-Filipino Cup first runner-up Camarines Soaring Eagles tonight.

The 9-0 Cordova team has figured in close matches with two of the Southern Division powerhouses in the Iloilo Kisela Knights and the Negros Kingsmen thus far. They have also beaten the surprising Toledo Trojans, who occupy third place in their division with Camarines running second with an 8-1 slate.

The one blight on the Soaring Eagles’ record was an 11-10 upset loss to the Lapu Lapu Naki Warriors.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors are wary of the Soaring Eagles.

“Camarines is one of the strongest overall in PCAP since the first conference,” noted Cordova’s WIM Bernadette Galas. “But I trust my teammates enough that we can give Camarines a good fight. And regardless of the results, I know we will give our best.”

In the same vein, Galas also noted that the pressure is on her team as well “since we are the only unbeaten team as of now.”

“This is going to be an exciting match even if Cebu is on Signal No. 1 watch right now because of Typhoon Dante,” chimed in Cordova’s Merben Roque. “But we will give them a tough fight.”

The battle between Cordova and Camarines could possibly feature the Dutchess Dagami Warriors’ Israeli GM Nitzan Steinberg going up against the Soaring Eagles’ GM Mark Paragua.

Steinberg has a 12-3-3 (wins-draw-loss) record while Paragua owns a 10-3-1 slate.

In another key battle tonight is Toledo facing fourth placer Iloilo (6-3).

The Trojans have been one of the three surprise teams (the other two being the Antipolo Cobras and Cordova).