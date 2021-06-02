








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Nets eliminate Celtics in Game 5 rout
James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts after scoring during the first half of Game Five of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on June 01, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 
SARAH STIER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Nets eliminate Celtics in Game 5 rout

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 10:16am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets are the second team through to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after ousting the seventh-seeded Boston Celtics.



Seeking to give Boston the boot, the Nets leaned on their star trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving to rout the Celtics in Game Five, 123-109, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



They thus forge a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who were waiting for the winner of the Brooklyn-Boston series after sweeping the Miami Heat, 4-0.



The Celtics showed signs of life early when they controlled the pace in the opening minutes of the game.



However, the Nets' starting unit was able to rebound quickly and erased the early deficit to end the opening salvo up seven, 31-24.



From that point on, Brooklyn didn't look back and maintained a comfortable lead throughout the 48-minute clash.



At one point, the Nets held on to a 22-point lead.



Harden paced the troika of stars with a triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.



Irving and Durant, meanwhile, chipped in 25 and 24 points, respectively.



Jayson Tatum led the Celtics in the season-ending loss with 32 points.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Toroman concedes Gilas’ slight edge
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 June 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Coach Rajko Toroman yesterday conceded that the Philippines has a 60 percent chance of upending Indonesia when they clash in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 18. But the Serbian who once...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka crisis sends French Open reeling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka crisis sends French Open reeling


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal get their French Open campaigns underway Tuesday with the tournament still reeling from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nothing personal, says Donaire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nothing personal, says Donaire


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Newly-crowned WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. said yesterday he prefers not to fight a fellow Filipino, referring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao getting WBA belt back?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao getting WBA belt back?


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When Manny Pacquiao returns to action against Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas, he will probably be introduced inside...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wizards stave off elimination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wizards stave off elimination


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal proved to be too much to handle Monday as the Washington Wizards stayed alive in the NBA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cordova tests mettle vs GM Mark Paragua-led Camarines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cordova tests mettle vs GM Mark Paragua-led Camarines


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 21 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The last undefeated team of the tournament, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, will match wits with All-Filipino Cup first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Serena Williams looks to take advantage of open draw in French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Serena Williams looks to take advantage of open draw in French Open


                              

                                 31 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Serena Williams continues her latest bid for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles crown at a French Open now without two of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic hails 'bold, brave' Osaka as Nadal, Barty cruise at French Open


                              

                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
World number one Novak Djokovic hailed Naomi Osaka as "brave and bold" for withdrawing from the French Open after revealing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am cyclist Coo misses out on Olympic berth, but gains invaluable experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am cyclist Coo misses out on Olympic berth, but gains invaluable experience


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Coo, only 19-years-old, is taking all the positives he can when he competed at the Union Cycliste International (UCI) BMX...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine booters Bolden, Quezada ink deals in Japan top football league
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine booters Bolden, Quezada ink deals in Japan top football league


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Bolden will suit up up for Chifure AS Elfen Saitama; while Quezada will play for the JEF United Chiba Ladies.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with