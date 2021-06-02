








































































 




   







   















Fil-Am cyclist Coo misses out on Olympic berth, but gains invaluable experience
Patrick Coo
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2021 - 9:57am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am BMX star Patrick Coo may have fell short on booking a ticket for the Tokyo Olympics, but he's not going home empty-handed.



Coo, only 19-years-old, is taking all the positives he can when he competed at the Union Cycliste International (UCI) BMX Supercross World Cup in Bogota.



The takeaways included much needed experience against elite competitors in his sport, which has served as a wake-up call for the California-based cyclist to further improve his performances.



"I have learned that the junior league speed is different in the Olympic qualifying and we're going to step [it] up in the next few races," Coo said.



Coo, a 2019 Asian BMX juniors champion, forwent his classification as an Under-23 rider to an elite competitor to be able to compete in Bogota.



Now that he has went toe-to-toe with the best in the game, Coo says he is motivated more than ever for the Philippines.



"I'm always proud to represent the Philippines in any competitions abroad. I'll give it another shot," said Coo.



"Every time I compete in the US, I have a Philippine logo on my jersey. I am planning to train and compete at home," he added.



The 19-year-old was accompanied by PhilCycling coaches Ednalyn Hualda and Frederick Farr — both of whom believe the young Coo has what it takes to compete at a higher level if given the proper training.



"We really need to develop Patrick because he has the potential," said Hualda.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BMX
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
