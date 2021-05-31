Portland's Lillard contributes to million-peso aid for fire-struck PGH

MANILA, Philippines – Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was reportedly among the generous donors who passed the hat to financially help recovery efforts for the Philippine General Hospital, which caught fire in mid-May.

Actress Yassi Pressman revealed that her “big brother” Lillard donated “a generous amount" to PGH, which suffered around Php60 million worth of damages in infrastructure and equipment.

Pressman took to Instagram late Monday to talk about the donation drive in detail, giving a special shoutout to Lillard among others.

"Also, huuuuge thanks to big brother @DamianLillard for sending over such a generous amount, kahit na wala siya sa Pilipinas, just to be able help," the actress wrote.

A report by News5 said Pressman collected over Php1 million from Lillard.

Portland is currently tied in its NBA playoff series with Denver at 2-2, with Game Five slated on Wednesday.