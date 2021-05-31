Manny Pacquiao could soon be reinstated as WBA 'super' welterweight champion

MANILA, Philippines – By the time Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring to take on Errol Spence Jr. in August, he will probably do it as the World Boxing Association “super” welterweight champion once again.

This after WBA president Gilberto Mendoza said they will soon meet to talk about reinstating Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 Kos) as their “super” champion in the stacked 147-pound decision.

The WBA stripped the Filipino icon of the title — instead designating him as a “champion in recess” — due to inactivity.

Pacquiao became the WBA “super” welterweight champion when he defeated Keith Thurman in 2019, but he hasn’t defended the title since, mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the WBA promoted American Yordenis Ugas — who holds the regular version of the belt — to “super” status.

“Initially, the plan was for Ugas to fight Pacquiao,” Mendoza said in a report by ThaBoxingVoice.

But shortly after it was announced that Pacquiao will face Spence on August 21 in Las Vegas (August 22, Manila time), MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons requested the WBA to reinstate Pacquiao as “super” titlist.

And there is a strong chance that Gibbons’ request will be granted.

“We’re working on it. There’s a high probability [that Pacquiao will be reinstated]. It has to be run through a championship committee and voted before being taken to the president,” Mendoza continued.

If everything falls into place, it would be a unification showdown between Pacquiao and the unbeaten Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), who has both the World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) welterweight belts.

Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) — the other big star in the division — holds the World Boxing Organization version of the crown.