








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Camarines' middle order saves the day vs Iloilo in Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
Camarines' middle order saves the day vs Iloilo in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 11:29am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – In a tightly contested blitz chess battle between Camarines and Iloilo, two of the top teams in the Southern Conference of the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, it was the former that pulled away in rapid play to take a huge 13-8 win last Saturday.



With the top two board players of both teams canceling each other out in blitz play (Camarines’ GM Mark Paragua vs Iloilo’s Polish GM Kamil Dragun on Board 1 and Ellan Asuela and GM Joey Antonio on Board 2 respectively), it was up to the middle of the Soaring Eagles’ order (French WGM Marie Sebag, NM Ronald Llavanes and Virgen Gil Ruaya, who carved out the crucial points to take the blitz, 4-3.



In rapid play, the top three boards of each side this time all drew even with Sebag cancelling out Antonio’s win on Board 2 as Paragua and Dragun once more were on level terms.



This time, assisting Llavanes were his Camarines teammates NM Carlo Lorena and Christian Mark Daluz who took six point between them versus Iloilo’s two points from Fritz Bryan Porras for a crucial 9-5 win in rapid for an overall 13-8 win.



Coupled with Camarines’ 16-5 demolition of Iriga, the Soaring Eagles won both matches of the Saturday doubleheader to stay within striking distance of Southern Division leaders Cordova which is at 9-0.



Iloilo, which split its result with an early 18-3 win over Lapu, dropped to fourth with a 6-3 record.



Cordova in the meantime continues to roll over its opponents as they crushed Mindoro 20-1 and Iriga 16-5. Five of their nine outings so far were won by more than 10 points. 



Toledo, the other surprise team of the Southern Division, garnered two wins as well, including an 11-10 win over struggling Negros to stay at third place with a 7-2 slate. The Negros Kingsmen fell to sixth and a 4-5 record; the first time it fell to below .500, including the previous All-Filipino Conference where they finished third after the elimination round with a 28-6 record.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the mark left by Spoelstra in his career, Bosh spoke about how the multi-titled tactician handled the pressure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The story behind James Harden&rsquo;s 'Manila Heritage' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The story behind James Harden’s 'Manila Heritage' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
The former MVP's kicks bore the Philippine flag’s colors and certain design elements indigent to the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the country did not enlist its other Summer Games-bound bets Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vintage Donaire stops French champion to regain title he won a decade ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vintage Donaire stops French champion to regain title he won a decade ago


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Donaire thus became the oldest champion in his division at 38 years old, winning the same title he first bagged in 2011 against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Impossibly Paeng
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 May 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s no secret that Paeng Nepomuceno should always be part of the discussion when debating the greatest Filipino athlete of all time, regardless of sport.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Police arrest Celtics fan for throwing water bottle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Police arrest Celtics fan for throwing water bottle


                              

                                 8 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Boston police have arrested a basketball fan for allegedly tossing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets players as they left the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bruce Lee, life of hardship inspire refugee's Tokyo Olympics dream
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bruce Lee, life of hardship inspire refugee's Tokyo Olympics dream


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Asif Sultani has been fighting his way to the Olympics since he was seven years old, enduring persecution in Afghanistan and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Tokyo Olympics fans to need vaccination or virus test
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Tokyo Olympics fans to need vaccination or virus test


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics fans may have to be vaccinated or test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed into venues, a Japanese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 National athletes set for 2nd round of COVID-19 vaccination
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
National athletes set for 2nd round of COVID-19 vaccination


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The government has approved the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccines on all athletes other than those bound for the Hanoi 31st...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camarines' middle order saves the day vs Iloilo in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Camarines' middle order saves the day vs Iloilo in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a tightly contested blitz chess battle between Camarines and Iloilo, two of the top teams in the Southern Conference of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with