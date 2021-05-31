








































































 




   







   















Blacklist International halts streaking Execration, wins MPL PH title
Down 1-3, Blacklist International fought through the deficit in their best-of-seven series against streaking underdogs Execration to take the title of champions in MPL-PH's seventh season.

                     

                        

                           
                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 11:11am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In a season marked by intense matchups and furious comebacks, it was only fitting that the Grand Finals of this year's Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) showcased the same.



Down 1-3, Blacklist International fought through the deficit in their best-of-seven series against streaking underdogs Execration to take the title of champions in MPL-PH's seventh season.



With their backs against the wall, Blacklist pulled out all the stops against giant slayers Execration, which dethroned erstwhile defending champions BREN and had swept former champs Aura PH, 3-0, in the lower bracket finals.



In one of the most exciting comebacks of the season, Blacklist took three straight games while at the brink of elimination to complete the fight back and take the crown.



"Yung isip namin, hindi kami nagpa-down. Basta, lalaban kami sa huli. Hindi kami nagpaapekto. Hindi nakaapekto yon sa amin, mas ginalingan namin," Kiel "Oheb" Soriano said after the title-clinching win.



The triumph of Blacklist International also finally gave members Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" del Rosario the crown that has been eluding them in the past seasons.



Villaluna and del Rosario were originally part of Onic Philippines, and the duo had reached the grand finals of MPL PH in Seasons 4 and 5, but had failed to secure the championship both times.



"All this time naniniwala ako na kaya ko mag-champion. Even yung fall down namin nung Season 6, alam ko sa sarili ko na hindi ako yung mali. Hindi ako yung problema which is yun ang napatunayan ko ngayong Season 7," said Villaluna.



"Naniwala kasi mga kakampi ko sa akin eh. Yung mga kakampi ko ngayon parang mga kapatid ko talaga, close kami. Kaya naniwala ako sa sarili ko na kaya ko at pinakita nila na may tiwala sila sa akin," added del Rosario.



Both Blacklist and Execration will represent the Philippines in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asian Cup in June.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

