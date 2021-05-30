








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Thirdy Ravena says career 'won't be fulfilling' without PBA stint
Thirdy Ravena
Japan B. League

                     

                        

                           
Thirdy Ravena says career 'won't be fulfilling' without PBA stint

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 2:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — He may have signed a multi-year extension with Japanese ball club San-En NeoPhoenix, but Thirdy Ravena will still find himself in the PBA.



This was his own statement in his recent interview on The Chasedown, claiming that missing out on Asia's first-ever pro hoops league would mean an incomplete career.



"Never naman pong mawawala 'yung PBA para sa akin," said Ravena, whose father Bong and brother Kiefer currently participate in as a PBA coach and a player, respectively.



"I don't think my career would be fulfilling if I don't play in the PBA," he added.



Ravena inked the multi-year extension with NeoPhoenix after his first year in the Japan BLeague left much to be desired.



Because of multiple injuries, as well as about with COVID-19, Ravena saw limited action as the NeoPhoenix's reinforcement.



Despite this, the team has welcomed him with open arms — which prompted him to stay even longer and prove his worth.



"It's really the appreciation and the love that I feel from the club kahit na marami akong pinagdaanan," said Ravena.



"Itong team na 'to talagang tinanggap ako," he added.



With his commitment to San-En, therefore, the three-time UAAP champion's timetable for the PBA remains uncertain.



But one thing's for sure, he will be playing in the league sooner or later.



"I just go where basketball takes me," said Ravena.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      PBA
                                                      THIRDY RAVENA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial's embarrassing loss a 'wake-up call', says Philippine boxing chief


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, the country did not enlist its other Summer Games-bound bets Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Azkals absorb blow as Etheridge, eight others out for World Cup qualifiers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Azkals absorb blow as Etheridge, eight others out for World Cup qualifiers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Azkals will face a tall task in the coming joint qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The story behind James Harden&rsquo;s 'Manila Heritage' shoes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The story behind James Harden’s 'Manila Heritage' shoes


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The former MVP's kicks bore the Philippine flag’s colors and certain design elements indigent to the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Wesley whips Russian champ
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 May 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Following a tight three-game first set, ninth seed Wesley So distanced himself from fourth seeded Ian Nepomniachtchi to open up a one-set lead at the start of the FTX Crypto Cup online semifinals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dubai stint &lsquo;wakeup call&rsquo; for Philippine boxers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dubai stint ‘wakeup call’ for Philippine boxers


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A wakeup call to all.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Aquino to educate Fil-Am Gilas women prospects on eligibility rules in US tryout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino to educate Fil-Am Gilas women prospects on eligibility rules in US tryout


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aiming to educate prospects and their family members on getting started on the necessary documents early, the Gilas women...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vintage Donaire stops French champion to regain title he won a decade ago
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vintage Donaire stops French champion to regain title he won a decade ago


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Donaire thus became the oldest champion in his division at 38 years old, winning the same title he first bagged in 2011 against...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jazz survive fourth quarter scare, take 2-1 lead over Grizzlies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jazz survive fourth quarter scare, take 2-1 lead over Grizzlies


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After leading for the first three quarters, the Jazz had to fend off a ferocious fourth quarter effort where the Grizzlies...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chris Bosh: Spoelstra being Filipino helped him be a good coach


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the mark left by Spoelstra in his career, Bosh spoke about how the multi-titled tactician handled the pressure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Execration pulls off upset, shows BREN door in MPL PH playoffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Execration pulls off upset, shows BREN door in MPL PH playoffs


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a come from behind win as BREN Esports took an early 2-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with