Jazz survive fourth quarter scare, take 2-1 lead over Grizzlies

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz took the lead in their series against the Memphis Grizzlies, 121-111, at the FedEx Forum in Tennessee on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After leading for the first three quarters, the Jazz had to fend off a ferocious fourth quarter effort where the Grizzlies opened the finals salvo with an 8-0 run.

Jordan Clarkson would stop the bleeding to extend the Jazz lead to five, 98-93.

But a solo 5-0 run from Greyson Allen would erase the deficit.

It would be back-and-forth from there until a 12-0 run in the final four minutes of the game would create enough breathing space for the Jazz to take the win on the road.

Donovan Mitchell, who sat out Game 1, was the hero for the Jazz in the clutch. He finished with 29 points.

Mike Conley, who formerly played for Memphis, chipped in with 27 points. Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson had 15 markers.

Ja Morant paced the Memphis Grizzlies in the losing effort with 28 points. Dillon Brooks, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, finished with 27 points.

In the other game of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers took a commanding 3-0 lead over the Washington Wizards, 132-103.