Execration pulls off upset, shows BREN door in MPL PH playoffs
Execration dethroned erstwhile defending champions BREN Esports in the MPL PH Season 7
                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2021 - 10:30am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There will be a new champion in the seventh season of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines.



This after Execration brought down the upset hammer over defending champions BREN Esports in the Lower Bracket Finals.



It was a come from behind win as BREN Esports took an early 2-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup.



But Execration would not be deterred as they won 50-minute Game 3 with their backs on the wall. 



Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog kept his team alive against the Season 6 titlists and allowed them to keep their campaign alive.



After their Game 3 win, Execration did not waste their momentum as they quickly disposed of BREN in 19 minutes to force a deciding Game 5.



They then buoyed themselves to not only the biggest comeback of the season, but also the upset of the year by showing the defending champs at the door.



They will now face two-time MPL PH champs Aura Philippines in the lower bracket finals with the winner of that matchup going up against Blacklist International for all the marbles.



The winner will be named champions of MPL PH Season 7.



Both matches will be broadcasted live through the league's Facebook page.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

