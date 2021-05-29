'Home Base': Eva Madarang shares story of playing pro sports amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — This week on Philstar: Home Base, we catch up with Philippine women's national football team member Eva Madarang.

Madarang currently plays for Roma CF in Italy's Serie B — a move that she transitioned into during the peak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The midfielder shares her experience of adjusting to a new country and a new culture, all while juggling her responsibilities as both a footballer and a postgraduate student.

Listen to an audio version of the episode on Spotify here.