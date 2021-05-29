Clippers barge into win column vs Mavericks on the road

MANILA, Philippines — The LA Clippers are now on the win column in the NBA playoffs after clinching a 118-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the American Airlines Center on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

After going down 0-2 and losing both their games at Staples, the Clippers were able to recover in time to avoid a 0-3 hole on the road.

The win came despite a scorching hot start from Luka Doncic and the Mavs that saw them lead by 19 points early, 30-11 with 4:38 left in the first salvo.

LA slowly chipped away at the deficit, however, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

A step back jumpshot from George gave the Clippers the lead 50-49 at the halfway point of the second quarter.

Since then, it was mostly the Clippers who were in control with the Mavs stuck playing catch up.

The Clippers were able to pull away in time late in the fourth salvo when they saw their biggest lead at 13, 115-102, with 1:59 ticks left in the game.

Leonard paced the Clippers with 36 points while George had 29.

Doncic, meanwhile, had 44 points in the losing effort for the Mavs.

The Mavs and Clippers lock horns anew on Sunday (Monday, Manila).