Hawks take back lead over Knicks; Celtics score breakthrough vs Nets
Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a shot and is fouled by Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks in the first half during game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Todd Kirland/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

                     

                        

                           
Hawks take back lead over Knicks; Celtics score breakthrough vs Nets

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2021 - 11:35am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Atlanta Hawks have taken a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks after winning Game 3, 105-94, in Atlanta on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



With the series shifting to their home court, Trae Young led seven Hawks who finished in double digit scoring to lift the Hawks past the higher-seeded Knicks.



The Hawks took control of the game in the second salvo after a back-and-fourth affair earlier in the game.



Atlanta saw their lead balloon to as big as 18 points in early minutes of the final quarter.



Young tallied a team-high 21 points while Bogdan Bogdanovic chipped in with 15 markers.



Meanwhile, Derrick Rose paced the Knicks with a 30-point performance as a starter.



The Hawks will look to pile on the pressure against New York when Game 4 rolls on at the State Farm Arena on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).



Elsewhere, the seventh-seeded Boston Celtics scored a breakthrough win over the Brooklyn Nets, 125-119, at the TD Garden.



A 50-point performance from Jayson Tatum towed the Celtics past the domineering Nets to trim the deficit to just a single game.



At one point in the game, the Celtics held a 17-point advantage over the Nets who had their troika of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden playing extended minutes.



Harden and Durant combined for 80 points in the losing effort for Brooklyn.



The Celtics will look to tie the series in Game 4 also on Sunday (Monday in Manila).


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

