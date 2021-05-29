Run to save the oceans with adidas x Parley's Run for the Oceans

MANILA, Philippines — Do your part in saving the oceans by participating in adidas' Run for the Oceans happening now to June 8.

On its fourth year, adidas partnered with NGO Parley to address marine plastic pollution in the world's oceans.

Runners can contribute to the cause by running via the adidas Running app where every kilometer ran starting May 28 to June 8, will mean a clean up of the equivalent weight of 10 plastic bottles.

"As a global brand, and as global citizens, we have big role to play in conserving the oceans and our planet," said Alberto Uncini Manganelli, GM of Running & Credibility Sports at adidas.

"It is our responsibility to use our platforms, products and voices to not just raise awareness, but to put into effort real action," he added.

The adidas x Parley Run for the Oceans has united over 3 million runners around the world in its four years of existence.

Collectively, the effort has clocked up 25.5 million kilometers and has raised US$2.5 million to help Parley develop its initiatives and educational programs in the fight against marine plastic pollution.

"More than a run or awareness campaign, Run for the Oceans has evolved into a powerful impact platform, one that inspires and empowers millions of people worldwide to unite around a common goal and support the oceans through sport, boosting the Parley movement through actual movement," said Cyrill Gutsch, CEO and founder of Parley.

But the efforts of adidas and Parley go beyond the run with education also playing a key role in their mission.

Joining the program in 2019 were 92 schools which resulted in 70,000 kids and their families participating in their activities and thus increasing awareness of the climate problem.

Apart from the run, adidas' partnership with Parley has made more than 30 million pairs of shoes with ocean plastic intercepted on beaches and coastal communities since 2015.

Join Run for the Oceans by signing up and tracking your runs via the adidas running app and help clean up the oceans up to a maximum of 500,000 pounds of plastic waste in the earth's waters.