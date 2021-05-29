Edward Kelly takes much needed win in ONE: 'Full Blast'

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Edward Kelly has arrested a two-bout slide after squeaking past Ahmed Faress via split decision in ONE: "Full Blast" aired on Friday.

The previously recorded event saw Kelly back in action for the first time since November 2019.

Kelly had to endure multiple submission attempts from the Egyptian to eke out the close win.

The Team Lakay stalwart turned defense to offense in the second round when he countered a triangle choke from Faress with a vicious ground and pound sequence.

He also displayed his striking prowess with low kicks in the third round to swing the tight contest in his favor.

Kelly thus improved his record to 13-8, and gives Team Lakay a needed bounce back win after Eduard Folayang's loss to Shinya Aoki just last month.

Faress, meanwhile, fell to 16-4.

ONE: "Full Blast" was a pre-recorded event which was aired in place of ONE: "Empower" -- an all female fight card which was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

In the main event, Saemapetch Fairtex took the win over compatriot Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in their muay thai contest.

Saemapetch only needed 50 seconds to dispose of his opponent when he landed a solid left to the body of Kulabdam that sent the latter down on the canvas.