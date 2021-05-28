








































































 




   







   















Gabuco settles for bronze in Asian Boxing Championships

                     

                        

                           
Gabuco settles for bronze in Asian Boxing Championships

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 2:42pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Josie Gabuco fell to Gulasal Sultonalieva of Uzbekistan, 1-4, Thursday night to leave Tokyo Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial and two others the last Filipinos standing in the ASBC Asian Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships in Dubai.



It was a heartbreaking result for the 34-year-old former world and Asian champion as she seemed to have done enough to snatch the win but just couldn’t get the judges’ nod in a tightly-fought duel that may have been decided by the more aggressive Sultonalieva.



The top-seeded Gabuco, however, settled for a bronze.



It will now be up to Marcial and countrymen Mark Lester Durens and Junmilardo Ogayre to carry the fight for a team that opted not to send its three other Olympic-bound pugs — Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam — due to quarantine worries.



Marcial was battling Uzbek Jafarov Saidjamshid in the middleweight division while Durens and Ogayre face off with Kazakh Daniyal Sabit and Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the flyweight and bantamweight classes, respectively, at press time.



Marcial has yet to fight a single bout as he made it this following a first-round bye and a walkover win over Mongolian Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene, who pulled out due to a shoulder injury.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

