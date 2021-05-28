Lakers clamp down Suns in pivotal Game 3

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers have taken over their series over the Phoenix Suns after winning Game 3, 109-95, in Staples Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Though nominally the underdog against the second-seeded Suns, the Lakers made sure to take the first playoff game in Staples since 2013 in their favor.

Paced by superstar duo Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers took the 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven series.

The Lakers led by as much as 21 points in the fourth salvo after running away on offense in the third.

But the Suns were able to stage a run to cut the lead to single digits, 101-93 with 1:24 ticks left.

Turnovers doomed Phoenix, however, with the Lakers making good on offensive possessions at the other end to shut the door.

Suns star Devin Booker and Jae Crowder were also ejected late in the game with 35.4 left in the game after a hard foul on Dennis Schroder.

The Laker big man tallied a game-high 34 points with James chipping in with 22.

DeAndre Ayton, meanwhile, led the Suns in the losing effort with 22 points. Devin Booker contributed 19 markers.

Chris Paul, who is still nursing a shoulder injury, was limited to just seven points in the game.

The Lakers look to push the Suns to the wall when they lock horns in Game 4 on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).