








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
ONE Championship CEO open to mega event with rival UFC
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong
ONE Championship

                     

                        

                           
ONE Championship CEO open to mega event with rival UFC

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 12:33pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In the world of mixed martial arts, ONE Championship and UFC are two of the biggest names with a long list of elite athletes on their roster.



So it's no surprise that there has reportedly been "sustained interest" from fans of the sport to have the two heavyweight promotions clash in a mega event.



On the side of ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, he doesn't plan to shy away from the challenge.



A much younger organization than their Western counterparts, the Singapore-based promotion does not plan on backing down from the challenge.



ONE Championship lit the fire this week with a tweet from Sityodtong, where he reiterated his openness to such an event.



"I would definitely welcome a ONE vs UFC mega event," Sityodtong said in a tweet published by ONE Championship.



This was also his statement last year when he talked to media.



"UFC vs ONE Championship I think would be phenomenal," Sityodtong said.



"I think the whole entire world would watch it," he added.



A number of former UFC athletes who saw success in the Western franchise struggled when they came to ONE Championship, which Sityodtong takes as a sign that homegrown ONE Championship fighters can fight at pace — and emerge victorious — over their UFC counterparts.



Among former UFC stars who have met their matches in ONE Championship is UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez and 12-time former UFC Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas eyes bounceback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas eyes bounceback


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Badly beaten on opening night, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 seeks a better showing in its next two assignments today in the FIBA 3x3...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mike, who is married to Filipino-American Annete Davis, dubbed his son a "national icon" in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why doubt the authority himself?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao is in a unique position as a reigning world boxing champion and a senator.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 ONE Championship CEO open to mega event with rival UFC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONE Championship CEO open to mega event with rival UFC


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A much younger organization than their Western counterparts, the Singapore-based promotion does not plan on backing down from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Teams ban unruly fans as NBA promises 'respectful' environment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teams ban unruly fans as NBA promises 'respectful' environment


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Three NBA teams said Thursday they had banned fans from their arenas for inappropriate behavior — including a Philadelphia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Diaz determined to be in best shape for Olympics
                              


                              

                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz grunts with the effort of hoisting a barbell over her head in an outdoor makeshift gym ringed by banana and rambutan trees as trucks thunder past an unlikely training base for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers rip Wizards anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers rip Wizards anew


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons silenced the critics with a 22-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist performance as the Philadelphia 76ers routed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals without breaking a sweat as his Mongolian foe Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with