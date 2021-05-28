








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Caloocan deals San Juan Predators first loss in the Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
Caloocan deals San Juan Predators first loss in the Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 10:59am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Erstwhile Northern Conference leader San Juan Predators suffered its first loss in the hands of Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.



World Cup bound IM Paulo Bersamina and maiden conference Best Player Awardee IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia led the attack against the Predators.



Bersamina held his own against San Juan's import GM Victor Moskalenko by beating San Juan’s Ukrainian import in the blitz and holding him to a draw in rapid play. 



Though Loadmanna Knights' Malaysian import IM Jimmy Liew likewise lost in the blitz, he was able to bounce back with a convincing win in the rapid against San Juan’s IM Ricky De Guzman.



Caloocan's IM Barlo Nadera made it an even 3-3 in blitz with the marginal point coming from Caloocan's WNM Arvie Lozano after she defeated San Juan's WIM Fronda, for a 4-3 win blitz chess.



In rapid play, Garcia gave his side an early lead by taking down FM Narquinden Reyes. After a couple of draws and wins in the other boards for both teams, the score stood at 6-6.



Caloocan needed just a draw to win the match but FM Nelson Villanueva, proved to be the knight in shining armor for Caloocan when he secured the two points versus Narquingel Reyes on Board 6 for an 8-6 Caloocan win in the rapid that notched the final score, 12-9, for Caloocan.



Despite the loss, San Juan still remained atop the Northern division with a 6-1 slate after the Predators rebounded with a 15.5-5.5 win over the Rizal Batch Towers in the second game of the Wesley So Cup double header.



Caloocan likewise dispatched Quezon Simba’s Tribe with a similar 15.5-5.5 score that put them at fourth spot, 5-2, in the Northern Conference.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Mike, who is married to Filipino-American Annete Davis, dubbed his son a "national icon" in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why doubt the authority himself?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao is in a unique position as a reigning world boxing champion and a senator.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers rip Wizards anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers rip Wizards anew


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons silenced the critics with a 22-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist performance as the Philadelphia 76ers routed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Teams ban unruly fans as NBA promises 'respectful' environment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Teams ban unruly fans as NBA promises 'respectful' environment


                              

                                 16 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Three NBA teams said Thursday they had banned fans from their arenas for inappropriate behavior — including a Philadelphia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks steamroll Miami, on cusp of series sweep
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks steamroll Miami, on cusp of series sweep


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Save for the overtime battle in Game 1 where the Bucks escaped Miami by a bucket, 109-107, it has been a lopsided series so...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's coach Aquino hopes to stage bubble training by July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's coach Aquino hopes to stage bubble training by July


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Aquino, who has been in the US since December 2020 scouting for Gilas women prospects, will look to work with the Samahang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial enters semifinals without sweat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial enters semifinals without sweat


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals without breaking a sweat as his Mongolian foe Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas eyes bounceback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas eyes bounceback


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Badly beaten on opening night, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 seeks a better showing in its next two assignments today in the FIBA 3x3...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with