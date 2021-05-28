Caloocan deals San Juan Predators first loss in the Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Erstwhile Northern Conference leader San Juan Predators suffered its first loss in the hands of Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

World Cup bound IM Paulo Bersamina and maiden conference Best Player Awardee IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia led the attack against the Predators.

Bersamina held his own against San Juan's import GM Victor Moskalenko by beating San Juan’s Ukrainian import in the blitz and holding him to a draw in rapid play.

Though Loadmanna Knights' Malaysian import IM Jimmy Liew likewise lost in the blitz, he was able to bounce back with a convincing win in the rapid against San Juan’s IM Ricky De Guzman.

Caloocan's IM Barlo Nadera made it an even 3-3 in blitz with the marginal point coming from Caloocan's WNM Arvie Lozano after she defeated San Juan's WIM Fronda, for a 4-3 win blitz chess.

In rapid play, Garcia gave his side an early lead by taking down FM Narquinden Reyes. After a couple of draws and wins in the other boards for both teams, the score stood at 6-6.

Caloocan needed just a draw to win the match but FM Nelson Villanueva, proved to be the knight in shining armor for Caloocan when he secured the two points versus Narquingel Reyes on Board 6 for an 8-6 Caloocan win in the rapid that notched the final score, 12-9, for Caloocan.

Despite the loss, San Juan still remained atop the Northern division with a 6-1 slate after the Predators rebounded with a 15.5-5.5 win over the Rizal Batch Towers in the second game of the Wesley So Cup double header.

Caloocan likewise dispatched Quezon Simba’s Tribe with a similar 15.5-5.5 score that put them at fourth spot, 5-2, in the Northern Conference.