Bucks steamroll Miami, on cusp of series sweep
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks in the third quarter against the Miami Heat during Game Two of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on May 24, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
QUINN HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from redeeming themselves from their semifinals exit against the Miami Heat last year.



This after blowing Miami out of the water in Game 3 in the first round of the playoffs, 113-84, at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Save for the overtime battle in Game 1 where the Bucks escaped Miami by a bucket, 109-107, it has been a lopsided series so far in favor of Milwaukee.



Game 3 in particular was a virtually wire-to-wire victory with the Heat only taking the advantage with the first bucket of the game, 2-0.



The Bucks took control from then on, leading as much as 32 points in the tailend of the fourth salvo.



Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds while Khris Middleton topscored with 22 markers.



Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, paced the Heat with 19 points.



