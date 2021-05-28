Bucks steamroll Miami, on cusp of series sweep

MANILA, Philippines — The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from redeeming themselves from their semifinals exit against the Miami Heat last year.

This after blowing Miami out of the water in Game 3 in the first round of the playoffs, 113-84, at the American Airlines Arena on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Save for the overtime battle in Game 1 where the Bucks escaped Miami by a bucket, 109-107, it has been a lopsided series so far in favor of Milwaukee.

Game 3 in particular was a virtually wire-to-wire victory with the Heat only taking the advantage with the first bucket of the game, 2-0.

The Bucks took control from then on, leading as much as 32 points in the tailend of the fourth salvo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds while Khris Middleton topscored with 22 markers.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, paced the Heat with 19 points.

The Bucks will look for the sweep when they clash for Game 4, still in Miami, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).