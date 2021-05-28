Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson's father has expressed his gratitude to the Filipino basketball community for their support in his son's career in the NBA.

This just a day after Utah's Clarkson clinched the Sixth Man of the Year award during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

On his Instagram, Mike Clarkson posted a photo of a billboard along EDSA that showcased Clarkson with the title "Sixth Man of the Year".

Mike, who is married to Filipino-American Annete Davis, dubbed his son a "national icon" in the country.

"A 'national icon' recognized and celebrated in the Philippines," wrote Mike.

"Jordan's image is illuminated on the side of a building in downtown Manila! Humbling indeed," he added.

Clarkson beat out Jazz teammate Joe Ingles and the New York Knicks' Derrick Rose for the award after having the season of his career with the league-best Jazz.

The whole Filipino community celebrated his win earlier this week with messages of congratulations from different sports personalities and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas itself.

Clarkson suited up for the national team in the 2018 Asian Games after getting cleared by the NBA for a "one-time exception".