








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz looks to pass against Aleksej Pokusevski #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 14, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. 
WESLEY HITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Filipinos' support of Jordan Clarkson 'humbling', says dad

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 10:26am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson's father has expressed his gratitude to the Filipino basketball community for their support in his son's career in the NBA.



This just a day after Utah's Clarkson clinched the Sixth Man of the Year award during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.





On his Instagram, Mike Clarkson posted a photo of a billboard along EDSA that showcased Clarkson with the title "Sixth Man of the Year".










Mike, who is married to Filipino-American Annete Davis, dubbed his son a "national icon" in the country.



"A 'national icon' recognized and celebrated in the Philippines," wrote Mike.



"Jordan's image is illuminated on the side of a building in downtown Manila! Humbling indeed," he added.



Clarkson beat out Jazz teammate Joe Ingles and the New York Knicks' Derrick Rose for the award after having the season of his career with the league-best Jazz.



The whole Filipino community celebrated his win earlier this week with messages of congratulations from different sports personalities and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas itself.



Clarkson suited up for the national team in the 2018 Asian Games after getting cleared by the NBA for a "one-time exception".


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JORDAN CLARKSON
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why doubt the authority himself?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao is in a unique position as a reigning world boxing champion and a senator.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sixers rip Wizards anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sixers rip Wizards anew


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons silenced the critics with a 22-point, nine-rebound, eight-assist performance as the Philadelphia 76ers routed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao tagged as underdog against Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao tagged as underdog against Spence


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao, the only boxer in the planet to win world titles in eight weight classes, would rather be the underdog while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women's coach Aquino hopes to stage bubble training by July
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women's coach Aquino hopes to stage bubble training by July


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 40 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Aquino, who has been in the US since December 2020 scouting for Gilas women prospects, will look to work with the Samahang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial enters semifinals without sweat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial enters semifinals without sweat


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals without breaking a sweat as his Mongolian foe Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas eyes bounceback
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas eyes bounceback


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Badly beaten on opening night, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 seeks a better showing in its next two assignments today in the FIBA 3x3...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Diaz determined to be in best shape for Olympics
                              


                              

                                 May 28, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz grunts with the effort of hoisting a barbell over her head in an outdoor makeshift gym ringed by banana and rambutan trees as trucks thunder past an unlikely training base for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial waltzes to semis of Asian Boxing Championships


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial barged into the semifinals without breaking a sweat as his Mongolian foe Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with