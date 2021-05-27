Toledoâ€™s Iranian GM leading imports in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Iranian chess Grandmaster Amir Bagheri is showing his class and skill in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

After four play dates, Bagheri has led the Toledo City Trojans to a 5-2 record — good for fourth spot thus far — in the Southern conference. The Iranian GM, who currently resides in France and plays six hours behind Manila time, has 10 wins versus two draws and two losses.

He has gone 6-0-1 in blitz and 4-2-1 in rapid play in holding one of Toledo’s top boards.

Thus far, the import with the second best showing in the Wesley So Cup is Lapu Lapu City’s Vietnamese Woman Grandmaster Pham Le Thao Nguyen, who in 10 matches has nine wins and one draw with no loss. She is 4-1-0 in blitz chess while an immaculate 5-0-0 in rapid play.

For her efforts, she has Lapu Lapu in sixth place of the Southern Conference with a 4-3 record.

Another of the Southern Conference imports is leading the way in Camarines’ French Woman Grandmaster Marie Rachel Sebag.

In 10 matches, the French woman has a 9-0-1 record and is 4-0-1 in blitz and 5-0-0 in rapid chess.

The Northern Conference finally has a representative in the Antipolo Cobras’ Indonesian IM Ronny Gunawan, who totes a 9-14 record and is 4-0-3 in blitz and 5-1-1 in rapid action.

The fifth-best import thus far is Cordova’s Israeli GM Nitzan Steinberg, who is 8-3-3 overall but broken down is 5-2-0 in blitz and 3-1-3 in rapid.

Steinberg endured a rough start in the Dutchess Dagami Warriors’ tournament opener against Surigao when the Israeli drew 0.5-0.5 with NM Jonathan Tan in blitz but lost in rapid chess.

Against Negros, Steinberg defeated FM Nelson Mariano II in blitz but lost in rapid.

Since then Cordova’s import has adjusted and helped his team to the top of the Southern Conference with a 7-0 record.