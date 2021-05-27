Toledoâ€™s Iranian GM leading imports in Wesley So Cup










































































 




   







   















Toledo's Iranian GM leading imports in Wesley So Cup
Amir Bagheri

                     

                        

                           
Toledo's Iranian GM leading imports in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 1:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Iranian chess Grandmaster Amir Bagheri is showing his class and skill in the ongoing Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.



After four play dates, Bagheri has led the Toledo City Trojans to a 5-2 record — good for fourth spot thus far — in the Southern conference. The Iranian GM, who currently resides in France and plays six hours behind Manila time, has 10 wins versus two draws and two losses. 



He has gone 6-0-1 in blitz and 4-2-1 in rapid play in holding one of Toledo’s top boards.



Thus far, the import with the second best showing in the Wesley So Cup is Lapu Lapu City’s Vietnamese Woman Grandmaster Pham Le Thao Nguyen, who in 10 matches has nine wins and one draw with no loss. She is 4-1-0 in blitz chess while an immaculate 5-0-0 in rapid play.



For her efforts, she has Lapu Lapu in sixth place of the Southern Conference with a 4-3 record.



Another of the Southern Conference imports is leading the way in Camarines’ French Woman Grandmaster Marie Rachel Sebag. 



In 10 matches, the French woman has a 9-0-1 record and is 4-0-1 in blitz and 5-0-0 in rapid chess.



The Northern Conference finally has a representative in the Antipolo Cobras’ Indonesian IM Ronny Gunawan, who totes a 9-14 record and is 4-0-3 in blitz and 5-1-1 in rapid action.



The fifth-best import thus far is Cordova’s Israeli GM Nitzan Steinberg, who is 8-3-3 overall but broken down is 5-2-0 in blitz and 3-1-3 in rapid. 



Steinberg endured a rough start in the Dutchess Dagami Warriors’ tournament opener against Surigao when the Israeli drew 0.5-0.5 with NM Jonathan Tan in blitz but lost in rapid chess. 



Against Negros, Steinberg defeated FM Nelson Mariano II in blitz but lost in rapid. 



Since then Cordova’s import has adjusted and helped his team to the top of the Southern Conference with a 7-0 record.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Why is Spence called the Truth?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The man whom super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao will face in Las Vegas on Aug. 21 is called the Truth.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao's longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon's welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Westbrook enraged after fan dumps popcorn on his head
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Westbrook enraged after fan dumps popcorn on his head


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
An angry Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a Philadelphia 76ers fan poured popcorn on his head as he went to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After leading for much of the game, the Lakers needed to fend off a Suns run in the final quarter to head back to Los Angeles...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Far from home: Hidilyn Diaz's quest for Philippines' first Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Far from home: Hidilyn Diaz's quest for Philippines' first Olympic gold


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz has been stuck in Malaysia since February last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has remained determined...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After four playdates, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors are the only team left undefeated in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 76ers rout Wizards in Game 2 to seize control of East series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
76ers rout Wizards in Game 2 to seize control of East series


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid each scored 22 points as the Philadelphia 76ers seized a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Roland Garros has been a happy hunting ground for many of the greatest Grand Slam champions, but rising stars Naomi Osaka...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Naomi Osaka to boycott media at French Open 'for mental health'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Naomi Osaka to boycott media at French Open 'for mental health'


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japan's Naomi Osaka said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that she will not take part in news conferences at the forthcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
