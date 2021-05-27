Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – After four playdates, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors are the only team left undefeated in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Cordova defeated fellow Cebuano team Toledo City Trojans, 11.5-9.5, in the first game of the Wednesday evening double-header, then broke away in rapid play against the Palawan Queen’s Gambit for a 10-4 win.

The two victories hiked Cordova’s slate to 7-0.

With San Juan’s 12-9 loss to the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, that left the Dutchess Dagami Warriors as the last unbeaten squad in PCAP, albeit they are in the Southern Division.

Against the Trojans — one of the hottest teams in the league — Cordova’s playing owner Ariel Potot was stymied in the last minute of the game when Toledo counterpart Ronald Ganzon stole the win to even up the rapid play score at 7-all. It was Cordova’s 4.2-2.5 win in the blitz that proved to be the marginal points.

The Trojans finished the evening with a nail-biting 11-10 win over the Zamboanga Sultans to drop to fourth place with a 5-2 slate.

Camarines is in close second with a 6-1 record while Iloilo is third at 5-2.

Blitz play against the Palawan Queen’s Gambit went the same route with Cordova taking a slim lead, 4-3. They bounced back in rapid chess with Israeli Grandmaster Nitzan Steinberg leading the way in a 10-4 rout that spelled the difference.

“I am proud of our team,” noted Potot after the match. “It looks like our Boot Camp worked out with everyone in one place practicing and preparing for our matches. We’re crossing our fingers and hope we can sustain our momentum.”

The Queen’s Gambit also finished the evening with a 1-1 record and a 3-4 overall record that has them in eighth spot in the south.