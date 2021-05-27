








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
Cordova continues hot streak in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2021 - 11:09am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – After four playdates, the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors are the only team left undefeated in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.



Cordova defeated fellow Cebuano team Toledo City Trojans, 11.5-9.5, in the first game of the Wednesday evening double-header, then broke away in rapid play against the Palawan Queen’s Gambit for a 10-4 win.



The two victories hiked Cordova’s slate to 7-0. 



With San Juan’s 12-9 loss to the Caloocan LoadManna Knights, that left the Dutchess Dagami Warriors as the last unbeaten squad in PCAP, albeit they are in the Southern Division.



Against the Trojans — one of the hottest teams in the league — Cordova’s playing owner Ariel Potot was stymied in the last minute of the game when Toledo counterpart Ronald Ganzon stole the win to even up the rapid play score at 7-all. It was Cordova’s 4.2-2.5 win in the blitz that proved to be the marginal points.



The Trojans finished the evening with a nail-biting 11-10 win over the Zamboanga Sultans to drop to fourth place with a 5-2 slate. 



Camarines is in close second with a 6-1 record while Iloilo is third at 5-2.



Blitz play against the Palawan Queen’s Gambit went the same route with Cordova taking a slim lead, 4-3. They bounced back in rapid chess with Israeli Grandmaster Nitzan Steinberg leading the way in a 10-4 rout that spelled the difference.



“I am proud of our team,” noted Potot after the match. “It looks like our Boot Camp worked out with everyone in one place practicing and preparing for our matches. We’re crossing our fingers and hope we can sustain our momentum.”



The Queen’s Gambit also finished the evening with a 1-1 record and a 3-4 overall record that has them in eighth spot in the south.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'End of an era': Tim Cone honors retired Marc Pingris as 'the standard'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With Pingris and Cone, the Super Coffee Mixers were able to clinch a historic PBA Grand Slam — the first since Cone...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Why is Spence called the Truth?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The man whom super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao will face in Las Vegas on Aug. 21 is called the Truth.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
After leading for much of the game, the Lakers needed to fend off a Suns run in the final quarter to head back to Los Angeles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties women&rsquo;s national record in return from injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pole-vaulter Natalie Uy ties women’s national record in return from injury


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am pole-vaulter Natalie Uy showed her left wrist injury from last year is fully healed after she equaled the women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Far from home: Hidilyn Diaz's quest for Philippines' first Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Far from home: Hidilyn Diaz's quest for Philippines' first Olympic gold


                              

                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz has been stuck in Malaysia since February last year because of the coronavirus pandemic but has remained determined...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 76ers rout Wizards in Game 2 to seize control of East series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
76ers rout Wizards in Game 2 to seize control of East series


                              

                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid each scored 22 points as the Philadelphia 76ers seized a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Roland Garros has been a happy hunting ground for many of the greatest Grand Slam champions, but rising stars Naomi Osaka...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Naomi Osaka to boycott media at French Open 'for mental health'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Naomi Osaka to boycott media at French Open 'for mental health'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Japan's Naomi Osaka said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that she will not take part in news conferences at the forthcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao tagged as underdog against Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao tagged as underdog against Spence


                              

                                                                  By Abac Cordero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao, the only boxer in the planet to win world titles in eight weight classes, would rather be the underdog while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with