Durens, Ogayre assured of bronze in ASBC Elite boxing tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos Mark Lester Durens and Junmilardo Ogayre hammered out impressive victories to ensure them of snaring at least a bronze medal in the ASBC Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships in Dubai Tuesday night.

Durens overpowered Kuwaiti Mansour Khalefah with a first-round RSC (referee stopped contest) win in their flyweight duel while Ogayre dominated Sri Lankan Rukmal Prasanna, 5-0, in their bantamweight showdown to barge into the semifinals.

The pair of wins soothed the pain of seeing teammates John Pauyl Panuayan and Maricel dela Torre absorbed heartbreaking defeats at the hands of top seed Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan, 2-3, in the men’s welterweight division and Huswatun Hasanah of Indonesia, 0-5, in the women’s lightweight class, respectively.

“Our two young Filipino boxers won in amazing fashion,” said Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson, referring to Durens and Ogayre.

Durens set up a semis showdown with Kazakhstan’s Daniyal Sabit, a 5-0 winner over Indonesia’s Kornelis Kwangu Langu, while Ogayre will face off with Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov, a world champion and Asian Games gold medalist who smashed Indonesia’s Mohammad Hussam Uddin, 4-1.

Apart from the two, Tokyo-bound middleweight Eumir Marcial, former world and Asian light fly champion Josie Gabuco and lightweight Jere Samuel dela Cruz remained in the gold hunt.

Marcial and Gabuco drew first-round byes and will battle Mongolian Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene, a 4-1 winner over Iraqi Ridha Talib Jabbar, and Uzbek Gulasal Sultonalieva, who overwhelmed Sri Lankan Rasmika Ilangarathha, 5-0, while dela Cruz had to hurdle Sri Lankan Jeewantha Wimukthi Kumara, 4-1, to arrange a match with Indian Varinder Singh in the quarters.