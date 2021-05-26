As NBA playoffs heat up, score hoops memorabilia on Hall of Fame Authentics

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA playoffs are in full throttle, and what better way to celebrate than immortalizing your love for basketball with memorabilia of your favorite hoopers?

Helping Filipino fans gain access to authentic and signed memorabilia from NBA athletes and more are Hall of Fame Authentics (HOFA) — the sole retailer of authenticated sports memorabilia in the country.

Without leaving the comfort of your own home, you can commemorate Trae Young's Game One silencer over the New York Knicks with a signed photo of the Atlanta Hawks star.

Or celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers' series-tying Game Two win with framed autographs from LeBron James or Anthony Davis.

Regardless of who you're rooting for in the NBA — heck, even if they're already eliminated from the race — you'll likely find the perfect piece of memorabilia to beef up your collection.

HOFA offers over 5,000 authentically signed items in various sports on its website, hofa.ph.

A business started by collectors Ron Uy, Stephen Songco and Elvis Gutierrez, HOFA makes owning a piece of sports history easier than ever.