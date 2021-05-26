








































































 




   







   















Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. 
Lakers ward off Suns to even series; Mavs go 2-0 vs Clippers

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 26, 2021 - 1:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Lakers tied their series with the Phoenix Suns after a gritty 109-102 Game Two win at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Arizona on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



After leading for much of the game, the Lakers needed to fend off a Suns run in the final quarter to head back to Los Angeles with the series tied at 1-1.





A DeAndre Ayton put-back dunk gave the Suns their first lead since 12-11 with around 6 minutes left in the game.



But a quick 3-pointer by Marc Gasol gave the lead right back to the Lakers.



While Ayton slammed another bucket in to take the lead back for Phoenix, 90-89, a scoring drought for three of the game’s last four minutes doomed the Suns.



LeBron James hit a pull-up trey with 49.8 ticks left to balloon the Lakers' lead to as big as nine, 103-94, to help them hold on for the win.



Anthony Davis top-scored for the Lakers with 34 points while James and Dennis Schroder had 23 and 24, respectively.



Meanwhile, Devin Booker paced the Suns with 31 points while Ayton chipped in 22.



Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks took a 2-0 lead over the higher-seeded Los Angeles Clippers, 127-121, at the Staples Center.



After trailing by two points at half time, the Mavericks outscored the Clippers 30-19 in the third quarter to push the momentum to their side.



While the Clippers were able to cut the lead to four, 116-120, with 1:24 left in the game, the Mavericks were able to rebound and fend off their opponents to hold on for the win.



Tim Hardaway Jr. connected on a dagger 3-pointer to get the lead back to seven, 123-116, with a minute to go.



Josh Richardson made good on four free throws late in the game to keep the Mavs ahead until the final buzzer.



Luka Doncic commanded his will against the Clipper defense, finishing with a team-high 39 points to pace the Mavs in the win.



Hardaway Jr. scattered 28 points for the fifth-seeded Mavericks.



Kawhi Leonard, for his part, led the Clippers with 41 points in the losing effort.



The series now shifts to Dallas with the Mavericks holding the advantage.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

