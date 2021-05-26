San Juan, Antipolo test title mettle in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The title aspirations of the streaking San Juan Predators will be put to test tonight when they take on fellow Northern division power Caloocan LoadManna Knights when the Wesley So Cup resumes, Wednesday, May 26.

San Juan, which made the northern division conference finals of the All-Filipino Cup and eventually finished fourth in the tournament, currently totes a 5-0 slate.

Buoyed by Ukrainian import GM Victor Moskalenko and some movement in their lineup with coach Hubert Estrella going to Board 1, Narquinden Reyes on Board 2, and Jan Jodilyn Fronda on Board 3, the Predators have been winning their matches by a mile.

They’ll be up against Caloocan that surprisingly sits at sixth with a 3-2 record.

The LoadManna Knights are led by its talented core of IMs Paulo Bersamina, Jem Garcia and Barlo Nadera, with WNM Arvie Lozano and IM Jimmy Liew as their import on the senior board.

In the Predator’s second match of the day, they will take on the Rizal Batch Towers, who are at the bottom of the division.

Another squad staking its position in the northern division is the surprising 4-1 Antipolo Cobras, who tangle with the Manila Indios Bravos, who also tote a similar win-loss slate.

The re-tooled Cobras have done well with FM David Elorta (who transferred from the Mindoro Tamaraws) on Board 1 and NM Emmanuel Emperado on Board 2.

Antipolo has been one of the huge surprises in the ongoing Wesley So Cup. The Cobras made it to the playoffs of the All-Filipino Cup albeit with a losing record of 13-21.

They will be in for a dogfight when they battle some of the best in their division in the day’s double header.

In their first match-up, they face off against the Indios Bravos who have been helped by the addition of USNM Ryan Dungca and IM Ronald Dableo on the homegrown boards with Indonesian import Theofilus Taher contributing to their cause.

In the nightcap, the Laguna Heroes await the Cobras in another supreme test of their title ambitions.