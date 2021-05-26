Nets rip Celtics for 2-0 lead

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets made easy work of the Boston Celtics, 130-108, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series.

Leaning once again on the troika of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets took control of the game early and did not look back.

Save for a short period of time in the opening quarter where the Celtics held a one-point lead, it was virtually a wire-to-wire victory for the Nets, who at one point led the game by a hefty 33 points.

A stingy Nets defense held Jayson Tatum to a meager nine points in the win, while Durant led the Nets with 26 points.

Joe Harris became an effective fourth man for the team with 25 points while Irving and Harden finished with 15 and 20, respectively.

The blowout gave crucial rest for Brooklyn's stars as no player logged more than 30 minutes of action.

This can prove helpful for the Nets when the series shifts into Boston for Game 3 slated Friday (Saturday, Manila time) where the Nets will look to pile on the lead for a 3-0 advantage.