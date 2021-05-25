








































































 




   







   















Charismatic cager Marc Pingris retires from pro basketball
Marc Pingris
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
Charismatic cager Marc Pingris retires from pro basketball

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 8:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Marc Pingris, the energetic, charismatic, do-it-all forward best known for being a member of the Purefoods franchise’s 2014 grand slam team and later on for being a vital cog of Gilas Pilipinas, is hanging up his jersey after a 16-year career.



The 39-year-old Pingris announced his retirement Tuesday night on Instagram.



"16 years na din ako sa PBA pero alam ko na ngayon na ang tamang panahon para umpisahan ang bagong chapter ng buhay ko," Pingris wrote in his post.



"Doon nagsimulang matupad ang pangarap ng isang batang palengke," added Pingris, who was picked third overall by FedEx Express in the 2004 PBA Draft.



A highlight of Pingris’ storied PBA career was when the cager helped the now Magnolia Hotshots win a rare grand slam seven years ago, teaming up with James Yap and PJ Simon to form the team’s vaunted troika. Simon was the first to retire, leaving Yap – who now plays for Rain or Shine – as the sole remaining active player in the trio.



Dubbed “The Pinoy Sakuragi” for his rugged and passionate style of play that endeared him to many Filipino fans, Pingris boasts a decorated resume that includes a Most Improved Player award in 2006, three Defensive Player of the Year plums (2006, 2013 and 2014), and two Finals MVP citations (2006 Philippine Cup and 2013 Governors' Cup).



The pride of Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, also suited up for iterations of the Philippine men’s basketball team that copped silver medals in the 2013 and 2015 FIBA Asia Championship.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

