PBA veteran Eddie Laure debuts as coach for VisMin Cupâ€™s Roxas Vanguards

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran cager Eddie Laure will be making his head coaching debut for the Roxas Vanguards in the upcoming Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The 43-year-old Laure has been selected by Vanguards to lead their title bid given his roots in nearby Dipolog City and solid resume as a player and assistant coach.

A third overall pick by Shell in the 2003 PBA Draft, Laure had a productive pro career with stops in Purefoods, Alaska, Rain or Shine, Blackwater and Mahindra (now Terrafirma). He also played in the MBA, where he won MVP and Scoring Champion awards.

The former Adamson Falcon retired in 2016 and served deputy roles for Santo Tomas, University of the East, Jose Rizal University, and Laguna in the MPBL.

Laure has tasked fellow PBA veterans Leo Najorda and Chito Jaime to anchor their young squad with JK Casino and Fil-Libyan Seraj Elmejrab, who went unsigned after being picked 47th overall in the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

Roxas will be up against Cagayan de Oro, Basilan, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Sur, Pagadian, Valencia, Tawi-Tawi and Ozamis in the stacked Mindanao leg of the upstart league.

Originally slated to kick off this Sunday, the Mindanao leg opener has been moved to early next month in a still-to-be-announced host city.