








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Dela Cruz, Panuayan advance in ASBC Elite boxing tiff

                     

                        

                           
Dela Cruz, Panuayan advance in ASBC Elite boxing tiff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 3:02pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos Jere Samuel dela Cruz and John Payl Panuayan hurdled their respective preliminary round assignment even as Marvin Tabamo suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the start of the ASBC Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships in Dubai Monday night.



Dela Cruz smashed Sri Lankan Jeewantha Wimukthi, 4-1, in their lightweight duel while Panauayan overwhelmed local bet Majid Alnaqbi, 5-0, in their light welter showdown.



Tabamo, a gold medalist in the 2018 Tammer Cup in Finland, crashed out early after he absorbed a stinging 2-3 defeat at the hands of Afghan Ramish Rahmani, a silver medal winner in Indonesia’s President Cup.



The wins set dela Cruz against India’s Varinder Singh and Panauyan versus Tajikistan’s Bakhodur Usmonov in the quarters Wednesday.



Tokyo Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial, meanwhile, drew a first-round bye in the middleweight class and will tackle Mongolian Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene, a 4-1 winner over Iraqi Ridha Talib Jabbar, in the quarterfinals.



Other Filipinos seeking to advance are light fly Mark Lester Durens, bantam Junmilardo Ogayre and lightweight Maricel dela Torre, who were clashing with Kuwait’s Mansour Khalefah, Sri Lanka’s Rukmal Prasanna and Indonesia’s Huswatun Hasanah, respectively, at press time.



Former world champion and five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medal winner Josie Gabuco, for her part, likewise drew a bye and will battle the winner of the quarterfinal match between Sri Lanka’s Rasmika Ilangarathha and Uzbekistan’s Guilasal Sultonalieva tomorrow.



“Tougher fights are ahead, we have four tonight,” said Alliance of Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 PBA targets June 25 opening
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 25, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The tentative date to open the PBA’s 46th season is June 25 but it’s far from set in stone as the launch will depend on approval from IATF and that’s contingent on the smooth proceedings of 5x5...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Opinion: On the selection process for the Chess World Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Opinion: On the selection process for the Chess World Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the upcoming Chess World Cup, the National Chess Federation of the Philippines’ Assistant Executive Director Reden...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jokic erupts for 38 points as Nuggets tie series vs Blazers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jokic erupts for 38 points as Nuggets tie series vs Blazers


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Most Valuable Player candidate Nikola Jokic served up a 38-point display as the Denver Nuggets overpowered the Portland Trail...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao will beat Spence by stoppage, says Fortune


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s longtime strength and conditioning coach said the Filipino icon’s welterweight title showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA veteran Eddie Laure debuts as coach for VisMin Cup&rsquo;s Roxas Vanguards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA veteran Eddie Laure debuts as coach for VisMin Cup’s Roxas Vanguards


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Veteran cager Eddie Laure will be making his head coaching debut for the Roxas Vanguards in the upcoming Mindanao leg of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine basketball rejoices as 'kabayan' Jordan Clarkson named NBA's top reserve
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine basketball rejoices as 'kabayan' Jordan Clarkson named NBA's top reserve


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The entire Philippines joined Filipino-American pride Jordan Clarkson in celebration after being crowned as the 2021 NBA Sixth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic, SEAG athletes to get vaccinated Friday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic, SEAG athletes to get vaccinated Friday


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
National team members competing in the Tokyo Olympics in July and Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November will start to get...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan gets back at Laguna in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan gets back at Laguna in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
n a rematch of the Northern Division Conference Finals of the last PCAP All-Filipino Cup, the San Juan Predators made sure...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadal, Djokovic eye history as Roland Garros embraces quiet night in tennis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadal, Djokovic eye history as Roland Garros embraces quiet night in tennis


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will set their sights on more Grand Slam history at Roland Garros as the French Open embraces...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with