San Juan gets back at Laguna in Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
San Juan gets back at Laguna in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2021 - 12:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – In a rematch of the Northern Division Conference Finals of the last PCAP All-Filipino Cup, the San Juan Predators made sure the outcome against the Laguna Heroes would go to Armageddon as they thoroughly crushed the reeling champions, 13.5-7.5, to go to 5-0 in the Wesley So Cup last May 22.



With San Juan juggling their lineup, import Ukrainian GM Victor Moskalenko went down to Board 4 where he overwhelmed his San Juan counterpart Efren Bagamasbad. IM Ricky de Guzman slid upwards to Board 2 where he defeated the Heroes’ wizard, FM AJ Literatus.



The Predators also picked up a key point when Narciso Gumila defeated Laguna’s homegrown talent, Vince Medina.



San Juan took a 5.5-1.5 advantage after blitz play and prepared for the fightback by Laguna.



And the Heroes indeed rallied when they took the upper boards and the two points that come with wins in rapid play, however, the Predators ruled the middle three boards then drew in the last two to take the huge 10-4 winand the final 13.5-7.5 result that partially atoned for their loss in the All-Filipino Cup Conference Finals.



Including the double round robin of the elimination round and conference finals of the last tournament, Laguna and San Juan are now 2-2 in head-to-head match-ups.



The Heroes dropped their second match in their last three games to go to 3-2 in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.



Laguna has taken seven points out of the possible 13 when match-up against opposing team’s imports with GM Rogelio Barcenilla doing yeoman’s work and missing GM John Paul Gomez in the first two matches.



This coming Wednesday, May 26, San Juan will stake their unbeaten start to the season against another Northern division power in the Caloocan LoadManna Knights.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

