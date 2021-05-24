Bataan lauded after land donation for Philippine Sports Training Center

MANILA, Philippines – The multi-billion Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) will soon rise in Bagac, Bataan.

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero bared this on Sunday following the donation of a parcel of land where the PSTC will be constructed to become the official home of Filipino elite and aspiring athletes.

“Being one of the authors of the law that creates the establishment of a modern sports complex, I am honored that our athletes will soon have a place where they can further polish their talents,” said Romero. “It will be their future home away from home.”

Romero, the 1Pacman Partylist representative, lauded the provincial government of Bataan for donating six lots with a total land area of about 250,000 square meters (25 hectares) in the municipality of Bagac, just 148 kilometers away from Manila.

Apart from its historical perspective, Romero said Bagac is rich in agricultural and aquatic resources which are essential in providing nutrients during the training of the national team pool members.

“Because of its natural wonders, Bagac is a perfect training ground and it’s away from the madding crowd in the metropolis,” he added.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez formally received the deed of donation from Bataan Gov. Albert Raymond "Abet" Garcia last week.

Romero, owner of the NorthPort team in the PBA and one of the founding directors of the Philippine National Federation of Polo Players, said the creation of the PSTC is regarded as the landmark sports project under the administration of President Duterte.

“It’s a dream come true for our national athletes because in three to four years they will have a state-of-the-art facility that is at par with some of the best in the world,” said Romero. “Also it can also play host to future international events. More than that, it can provide livelihood to local residents.”

The sports complex will cater to athletes of archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, cycling (velodrome), dancesport, football, gymnastics, handball, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, shooting, softball, squash, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, wall climbing water polo and weightlifting.

Romero said giving PSC sufficient funding is high on their sports agenda in Congress.

“PSC should not only have sufficient funding but also powers to advance the welfare of national athletes through compensations and rewards,” he added.

According to Romero, the PSTC will also have amenities for administrative, sports science, medical, and dormitories for athletes and coaches.

Surely, it would spur the athletes' development and the country's growth as a regional sports power.