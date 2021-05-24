Cordova continues giant-killing ways with Wesley So Cup win over Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines – The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors are showing they are no fluke.

Four days after topping the Negros Kingsmen in Armageddon, the third-rated team in the Southern Division of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup, Cordova outlasted the Iloilo Kisela Knights, the second-seeded squad and third-placer of the last All-Filipino Cup, 11.5-9.5.

Cordova bounced back from a loss in blitz play 4.2-2.5 and outplayed the Kingsmen in rapid chess, 9-5, to take the win.

The Dutchess Dagami Warriors got its best outing so far from their Israeli Grandmaster Nitzan Steinberg who took the three full available points with wins over NM Giovanni Meija and GM Joey Antonio.

Steinberg’s teammate Michael Joseph Pagaran stood tall by winning both his matches against Iloilo’s NM John Michael Silvederio.

Also picking up some key points was Cordova NM Merben Roque, who bounced back in his loss to Iloilo’s Spanish import, GM Hovhannes Gabuzyan, in blitz to split points playing rapid play.

With a huge victory that sent the Kingsmen tumbling to a second defeat in as many playdates, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors completed their double header last Saturday, May 22, with a thrashing of Cebu, 15.5-5.5.

The win gave Cordova a 5-0 slate — the same as the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the Southern Division standings — except the former is second due to percentage points.

Camarines dispatched the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, 14-7, and Negros, 15-6, to show their determination in annexing the second conference title of PCAP.