Bren Esports set to defend MPL PH title as playoffs begin

MANILA, Philippines — Bren Esports will be facing a tall order to retain their title in the form of top-ranked Blacklist International in the Upper Bracket quarterfinals of the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL PH) playoffs.

Taking on the MLBB powerhouse in the MPL PH Season 7 playoffs, Bren Esports will need to pull out all the stops against their opponents — a team that has been consistently ranked No. 1 among the league.

The Season 6 titlists' bid looked in peril when they struggled early in the Group Stages, but in true title holders fashion, Bren was able to bounce back to tow themselves into the Upper Brackets.

But before the powerhouse clash between Bren and Blacklist International, the MPL PH playoffs are set to open on Wednesday, May 26, with a Lower Brackets match between Work Auster Force and Nexplay Esports at 4 p.m.

This will be followed by Bren and Blacklist International's fellow Upper Bracket teams Aura PH and Omega Sports facing off in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Bren and Blacklist International's clash is penciled in for May 27 at 6 p.m., with a first round Lower Bracket match between Onic PH and Execration taking center stage earlier that day at 4 p.m.

All matches in the playoffs between teams in the Upper and Lower brackets will be a best-of-five series while the Grand Finals, which pits the Finals winners of the Upper and Lower Brackets against each other, will be a best-of-seven affair.

The MPL PH Playoffs can be streamed live on multiple social media channels of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang beginning Wednesday.