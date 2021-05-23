








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Bren Esports set to defend MPL PH title as playoffs begin
Bren Esports at the MPL PH Season 7 Playoffs
Facebook/Bren Esports

                     

                        

                           
Bren Esports set to defend MPL PH title as playoffs begin

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2021 - 2:52pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Bren Esports will be facing a tall order to retain their title in the form of top-ranked Blacklist International in the Upper Bracket quarterfinals of the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL PH) playoffs.



Taking on the MLBB powerhouse in the MPL PH Season 7 playoffs, Bren Esports will need to pull out all the stops against their opponents — a team that has been consistently ranked No. 1 among the league.



The Season 6 titlists' bid looked in peril when they struggled early in the Group Stages, but in true title holders fashion, Bren was able to bounce back to tow themselves into the Upper Brackets.



But before the powerhouse clash between Bren and Blacklist International, the MPL PH playoffs are set to open on Wednesday, May 26, with a Lower Brackets match between Work Auster Force and Nexplay Esports at 4 p.m.



This will be followed by Bren and Blacklist International's fellow Upper Bracket teams Aura PH and Omega Sports facing off in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.



Bren and Blacklist International's clash is penciled in for May 27 at 6 p.m., with a first round Lower Bracket match between Onic PH and Execration taking center stage earlier that day at 4 p.m.



All matches in the playoffs between teams in the Upper and Lower brackets will be a best-of-five series while the Grand Finals, which pits the Finals winners of the Upper and Lower Brackets against each other, will be a best-of-seven affair.



The MPL PH Playoffs can be streamed live on multiple social media channels of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang beginning Wednesday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      GAMING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner fall short in Spain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner fall short in Spain


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed out on a second pro career title after settling for a runner-up finish with Russian partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Europe-bound Didal continues to chase Tokyo Olympic berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Europe-bound Didal continues to chase Tokyo Olympic berth


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Didal will have a chance to either qualify or earn more Tokyo ranking points as she is scheduled to see action next in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Home Base: Aussie-born Lizette Cabrera banners Philippines in tennis world too                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Home Base: Aussie-born Lizette Cabrera banners Philippines in tennis world too


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Don't miss out on the World No. 149 as she comes on board to celebrate her being Filipino.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Kurt Barbosa qualifies for Olympic taekwondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino Kurt Barbosa qualifies for Olympic taekwondo


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Barbosa made good on a buzzer-beating kick to come away with the win in the thriller to become the first Filipino male taekwondo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tennis star Lizette Cabrera embraces importance of life beyond sports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tennis star Lizette Cabrera embraces importance of life beyond sports


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though putting her best effort in her flourishing tennis career, the Australia-born Pinay revealed that she thrives on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nets' Big 3 tow Brooklyn past Celtics; Blazers draw first blood vs Nuggets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nets' Big 3 tow Brooklyn past Celtics; Blazers draw first blood vs Nuggets


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the other games of the day, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks also took 1-0 leads over their respective match-ups...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Animam's US stint will 'level up' Gilas women program, says coach Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Animam's US stint will 'level up' Gilas women program, says coach Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Having been a key cog in the women's squad success in recent years, the additional skills the National University product...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Middleton lifts Bucks over Heat in OT, Mavs down Clippers in playoff openers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Middleton lifts Bucks over Heat in OT, Mavs down Clippers in playoff openers


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Middleton's dramatic winner marked the final act of a pulsating battle between the two Eastern Conference rivals, who also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kouame takes pressure of living up to Blatche, Douthit, in stride
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kouame takes pressure of living up to Blatche, Douthit, in stride


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rather than putting himself at odds with his predecessors, the 23-year-old will be seeking to just play his role in the team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with