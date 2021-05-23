Nets' Big 3 tow Brooklyn past Celtics; Blazers draw first blood vs Nuggets

MANILA, Philippines — The Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers both took 1-0 leads over their respective opponents at the start of the NBA playoffs on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Nets had to buck a slow start against the Boston Celtics to come out with a 104-93 win at the Barclays Center.

Related Stories Middleton lifts Bucks over Heat in OT, Mavs down Clippers in playoff openers

After trailing by as much as 12 points in the first half, the Nets leaned on a third quarter effort where they outscored the Celtics, 31-20, to turn the tides in their favor.

Brooklyn's Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 82 points in a well-balanced affair to turn back the upset-seeking Celtics.

Jayson Tatum paced Boston in the losing effort with 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers pulled off an upset over the third-seed Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, 123-109.

Buoyed by a 34-point performance from Damian Lillard, the Blazers staved off the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets on the road.

Carmelo Anthony was a spark off of the bench for Portland with 18 points.

Jokic top-scored for Denver with 34 points.

In the other games of the day, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks also took 1-0 leads over their respective match-ups earlier Saturday (Sunday, Manila).