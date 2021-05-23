








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Kouame takes pressure of living up to Blatche, Douthit, in stride
Ange Kouame (L) with the Ateneo Blue Eagles
FILE

                     

                        

                           
Kouame takes pressure of living up to Blatche, Douthit, in stride

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2021 - 10:26am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Ange Kouame will have to follow up on some big names as a naturalized player of Gilas Pilipinas with the likes of Marcus Douthit and Andray Blatche coming before him.



But the Ivorian big man, who just received his Filipino citizenship earlier this week, is taking the expectations and pressure of being part of the Nationals in stride.





"I actually feel the pressure, but it depends on [me] whether I put myself on people's thoughts or I play the way I always play," Kouame told 2OT on Thursday.



"They (Filipinos) believe in my potential so I have to believe in my potential too and go with the flow," he added.



The two-time UAAP Champion is expected to have a big impact with Gilas Pilipinas, with no less than former national team coach Rajko Toroman foreseeing a significant role for Kouame in growing the team's competitiveness.



READ: Toroman upbeat on Gilas future with Kouame, Sotto at helm



But while Douthit and Blatche's journeys with the national team are definitely good role models to follow, Kouame is seeking to make his own mark and play the way that he wants to play.



Rather than putting himself at odds with his predecessors, the 23-year-old will be seeking to just play his role in the team and to make Gilas better with his skills.



"I don't really want to try to compare myself to mga 'kuyas'," Kouame said of Douthit, Blatche.



"I'll [just] try to go with the flow and may God help me in this way," he concluded.



Kouame is expected to make his first trip as part of Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and Olympic Qualifying Tournaments coming in June, pending the remaining requirements he needs to be eligible per FIBA regulations.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      GILAS PILIPINAS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner fall short in Spain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner fall short in Spain


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed out on a second pro career title after settling for a runner-up finish with Russian partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Kurt Barbosa qualifies for Olympic taekwondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino Kurt Barbosa qualifies for Olympic taekwondo


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Barbosa made good on a buzzer-beating kick to come away with the win in the thriller to become the first Filipino male taekwondo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence is next Pacquiao opponent with Las Vegas fight set August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence is next Pacquiao opponent with Las Vegas fight set August


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The fight is set for August 21 (August 22, Manila) in Las Vegas, Nevada and will mark Pacquiao's first return to the ring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa boosts Tokyo hopes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa boosts Tokyo hopes


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kurt Barbosa stunned Asian Games bronze medalist Molomyn Tumenbayar of Mongolia in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Europe-bound Didal continues to chase Tokyo Olympic berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Europe-bound Didal continues to chase Tokyo Olympic berth


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Didal will have a chance to either qualify or earn more Tokyo ranking points as she is scheduled to see action next in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Animam's US stint will 'level up' Gilas women program, says coach Aquino
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Animam's US stint will 'level up' Gilas women program, says coach Aquino


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 36 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Having been a key cog in the women's squad success in recent years, the additional skills the National University product...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Middleton lifts Bucks over Heat in OT, Mavs down Clippers in playoff openers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Middleton lifts Bucks over Heat in OT, Mavs down Clippers in playoff openers


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Middleton's dramatic winner marked the final act of a pulsating battle between the two Eastern Conference rivals, who also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao: I&rsquo;m stronger, faster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao: I’m stronger, faster


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was early yesterday morning, at about 5:30 Manila time, when Sen. Manny Pacquiao declared he’s stronger and faster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Because of the circumstances, the PBA is likely to drop plans of launching its maiden 3x3 tournament ahead of the centerpiece...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with