








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3
Willie Marcial
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Because of the circumstances, the PBA is likely to drop plans of launching its maiden 3x3 tournament ahead of the centerpiece 5-on-5 competition.



Commissioner Willie Marcial said the pro league is now inclined to fire off the three-a-side inaugurals after Season 46 gets underway. The PBA is looking at a late-June or early-July rollout for the 2021 Philippine Cup.



Marcial said pre-tournament training of the 16 PBA 3x3 squads has been stymied by the quarantine restrictions, with gyms closed for practices in NCR Plus due to its general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” status.



The 5-on-5 ballclubs, meanwhile, already started their scrimmages this week in areas under lower quarantine levels. Nine teams led by holder Barangay Ginebra are working out in Batangas while the Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang Giga are encamped in Ilocos Norte. The NLEX Road Warriors are training in Clark, Pampanga.



“How will they (3x3 teams) practice? Where will they practice? Batangas is the only option for now but the (5-on-5) teams are using the gyms there. So there might not be enough time,” Marcial said.



“Most likely, the 5-on-5 will start first then the 3x3 will follow,” he added.



Marcial hopes NCR Plus’ classification level will ease after May 31 so the 3x3 crews can start going to the gyms.



“We’ll see if we can train in Metro Manila,” he said.



The standalone PBA 3x3 will be among the important matters the board of governors will take up in its meeting on Thursday.



The pro league is hopeful it can get the season off and running next month and stage two conferences under a closed-circuit setup as well 18 legs for the 3x3 pilot.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gibbons: Pacquiao has better speed, power than Spence


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the 42-year-old Pacquiao will have to rely on his footwork, speed and power to offset...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence is next Pacquiao opponent with Las Vegas fight set August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence is next Pacquiao opponent with Las Vegas fight set August


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The fight is set for August 21 (August 22, Manila) in Las Vegas, Nevada and will mark Pacquiao's first return to the ring...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala settles for bridesmaid finish in first pro doubles final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala settles for bridesmaid finish in first pro doubles final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala and Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva failed to clinch the title in the Women's Doubles of W25 Platja D'Aro in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Morant hits OT dagger as Grizzlies claims final playoff spot vs Warriors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After the Warriors completed a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by nine late, Ja Morant hit a dagger floater...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am coach Magpayo inks five-year extension in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am coach Magpayo inks five-year extension in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Magpayo was able to lead his team to success against the odds during the pandemic-hit 2020-21 NCAA season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao: I&rsquo;m stronger, faster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao: I’m stronger, faster


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
It was early yesterday morning, at about 5:30 Manila time, when Sen. Manny Pacquiao declared he’s stronger and faster...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala, partner fall short in Spain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala, partner fall short in Spain


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Alex Eala missed out on a second pro career title after settling for a runner-up finish with Russian partner...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa boosts Tokyo hopes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa boosts Tokyo hopes


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kurt Barbosa stunned Asian Games bronze medalist Molomyn Tumenbayar of Mongolia in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Crypto Cup underway
                              


                              

                                                                  By Edgar De Castro |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
A selection of the world’s top players will see action today as the $320,000 Online FTX Crypto Cup, the sixth leg of the Champions Tour, gets underway.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Ilocos Norte opens door to PBA
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sports has a special place in Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc’s heart and when he saw that the PBA was at a standstill with NCR Plus in lockdown, he immediately reached out to offer his province as...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with