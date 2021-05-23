PBA shelves opener of inaugural 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Because of the circumstances, the PBA is likely to drop plans of launching its maiden 3x3 tournament ahead of the centerpiece 5-on-5 competition.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the pro league is now inclined to fire off the three-a-side inaugurals after Season 46 gets underway. The PBA is looking at a late-June or early-July rollout for the 2021 Philippine Cup.

Marcial said pre-tournament training of the 16 PBA 3x3 squads has been stymied by the quarantine restrictions, with gyms closed for practices in NCR Plus due to its general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” status.

The 5-on-5 ballclubs, meanwhile, already started their scrimmages this week in areas under lower quarantine levels. Nine teams led by holder Barangay Ginebra are working out in Batangas while the Meralco Bolts and the TNT Tropang Giga are encamped in Ilocos Norte. The NLEX Road Warriors are training in Clark, Pampanga.

“How will they (3x3 teams) practice? Where will they practice? Batangas is the only option for now but the (5-on-5) teams are using the gyms there. So there might not be enough time,” Marcial said.

“Most likely, the 5-on-5 will start first then the 3x3 will follow,” he added.

Marcial hopes NCR Plus’ classification level will ease after May 31 so the 3x3 crews can start going to the gyms.

“We’ll see if we can train in Metro Manila,” he said.

The standalone PBA 3x3 will be among the important matters the board of governors will take up in its meeting on Thursday.

The pro league is hopeful it can get the season off and running next month and stage two conferences under a closed-circuit setup as well 18 legs for the 3x3 pilot.