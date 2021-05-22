Jack Animam draws motivation from young Filipina ballers in US stay

MANILA, Philippines — Jack Animam is facing a brand new challenge in her young career as she is now in the US to pursue her dream to play professionally overseas.

Having to adjust anew to a different country after finishing her collegiate stint in Taiwan, Animam said she keeps herself inspired with the next generation of Filipina cagers in mind.

"What motivates me is my dreams, and [that] this is not just for me," Animam told media in an interview on Saturday.

"Knowing na back home there's so many young girls out there right now who's looking up to me... Some of them are sending messages like 'Oh, you inspire me', 'You're my idol'. That's what keeps me going," she added.

Animam recently inked a deal with US-based firm East West Private, who also handles Filipino ballers like Kai Sotto, Kobe Paras, and Cholo Announuevo.

She is fresh from a championship run with Shih Hsin University where she also copped an All-UBA team selection.

The product out of National University is seeking to blaze the trail for Philippine women's basketball as she explores her options to play in the WNBA or in leagues in Europe.