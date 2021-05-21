








































































 




   







   















All-female ONE Championship event postponed due to COVID-19 situation
The Philippines' Denice Zamboanga was supposed to be a part of ONE: Empower, an all-female card in ONE Championship which kicks off its inaugural Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 3:07pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – ONE: Empower, an all-female event organized by ONE Championship scheduled for May 28 in Singapore, has been postponed.



This is due to protocols from the Singaporean government amid the current COVID-19 situation in the country.



The inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix was supposed to kick off in ONE: Empower, with the Philippines' Denice Zamboanga taking part.



However, the Singapore promotion is taking safety and precaution seriously and will go through with the historic event at a later date.



"The health and safety of our athletes, staff, and fans is our top priority," wrote ONE Championship in a statement.



In its place, ONE Championship is set to air a tape-delayed event dubbed ONE: Full Blast, which is headlined by a ONE Super Series Muay Thai showdown between Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.



