Wizards through to NBA playoffs after blasting Pacers

MANILA, Philippines – The Washington Wizards booked their spot in the playoffs following a 142-115 drubbing of the Indiana Pacers at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After battling it out with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), Washington was able to bounce back in time to complete the Eastern Conference playoff cast.

The Wizards thus set up a best-of-seven playoff series against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

It was pretty much Washington from the get-go with only the first quarter being competitive between the two squads.

A scoring run early in the second quarter blew the game wide open for Washington, and they saw their lead balloon to as big as 38 points at one point in the final quarter.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, who have been consistent offensive forces for the Wizards all year, paced Washington in the win with 25 and 18 points, respectively.

Rui Hachimura contributed 18 points.

Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon top-scored for the Pacers with 24 points in what would be their last game of the season.